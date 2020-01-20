Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Oparau's Scott is King of the Mountain for 2020

Monday, 20 January 2020, 9:45 am
Press Release: Bikesport NZ

JANUARY 19, 2020: Two wins from three starts and then a feature race victory, it would be fair to say that Oparau's James Scott is fast approaching top form and ready for his latest international assault.

Although more at home on 125cc and 250cc race bikes, the 18-year-old was thrilled to take a 350cc bike into battle at the annual King of the Mountain Motocross near New Plymouth at the weekend.

Armed with a 2020-model KTM 350 XC-F bike – actually a cross-country model and not a dedicated motocross machine – and up against riders on 450cc machinery, it still didn't take the teenager much time to settle into a winning rhythm and he scored 2-1-1 results on the steep Taranaki track on Sunday, easily winning the glamour MX1 class outright.

It was another good build-up event for Scott before he heads off shortly for a season of racing in Germany and other parts of Europe as well.

He finished 10 points clear of Taupo MX1 ace and former national enduro and cross-country ace Brad Groombridge on Sunday and 21 points clear of the third man on the podium, Raglan's Quade Young.

He then further stamped his authority by also winning the all-capacities King of the Mountain feature race, crossing the finish line ahead of Groombridge and Hawera's multi-time former national motocross champion Daryl Hurley.

Scott's only speed bump in an otherwise flawless display was being forced to settle for runner-up in the first MX1 race of the day, with Mangakino-based Kiwi international Maximus Purvis taking the chequered flag on that occasion.

"I got a terrible start and Maximus simply got away from me," Scott explained.

"I've been using recent races in New Zealand to build up for my European campaign and loved having the extra horsepower of a 350cc bike. It was so much fun to ride, but I will revert back to my 250cc KTM for the New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix at Woodville next weekend (January 25-26) and then the national motocross championships in February and March.

Scott will race for the Raths Motorsports Team and he will be based in Germany, not far from the border with Belgium and the infamous sand track at Lommel. He will race both the German Motocross Championships and also selected European 250cc Motocross (EMX250) Championship events.

"I will be racing EMX 250 championship races on a KTM 250SXF in The Netherlands, Italy, Germany and Belgium and I'm familiar already with two of those circuits.

"I know a lot of the riders I will be up against, having faced many of them before in the past, and I think a top-five result is possible for me."

Scott is supported in New Zealand by KTM New Zealand, Alpinestars, Bell, 100%, Pirelli, BikesportNZ.com and Kiwi Rider magazine.

Credit: Words by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Bikesport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 