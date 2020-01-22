THE PRESETS to Headline 'The Drop Festival'

THE PRESETS to Headline 'The Drop Festival' as It Debuts in NZ

SATURDAY 21ST MARCH, ASB TENNIS CENTRE, PARNELL, AUCKLAND

After making its mark in Australia over the past two years, The Drop Festival is about to get waaay bigger with its international debut!

Auckland is forecast for a king tide on Saturday March 21 as The Drop Festival makes its way around the globe, hitting up some of the world’s best surf breaks alongside the World Surf League Championship Tour, Challenger Series and Qualifying Series.

Prepare to get beached as with…

THE PRESETS · GRAACE · DICK JOHNSON · MARC MOORE

· HOT AND DANGEROUS ·

In 2008, THE PRESETS lit up the music world with their chart-topping LP ‘Apocalypso’ and hit single ‘My People’. Setting new standards for dance music, this album won 5 ARIA awards as well as the coveted J Award for Album of The Year. In June 2018 they released their fourth studio album ‘HI VIZ’ which debuted at #1 on the iTunes chart and the tracks 'Do What You Want', '14U+14ME' and 'Downtown Shutdown' proceeded to blow up the triple j airwaves. They recently released their collaborative ‘RAKA EP’ with Golden Features, featuring the lead single ‘Paradise’ - which became the most played song on triple j within weeks of its release. The Presets are bona fide Aussie treasures and they’re bringing the party to Auckland for The Drop 2020!

GRAACE’s break came from collaborating with the likes of Hayden James and Flight Facilities but she’s since carved out her own space with tracks like ‘Last Night’, ‘Have Fun At Your Party’ and ‘Numb’ racking up tens of millions of streams. Catch GRAACE’s vulnerable but powerful music at The Drop 2020.

DICK JOHNSON spends his weekends behind the decks, electrifying crowds around the world from Russia to Argentina and everywhere in between. When he isn’t lighting up the dancefloor you can catch him spinning tracks on George FM.

Former pro Surfer and Stolen Girlfriends Club Creative Director MARC MOORE knows how to read a crowd and has built a global fashion brand around music and his inspirations that come from it. Expect great tunes and good vibes when he takes the stage at The Drop!

And like your nan’s secret scone recipe gone horribly wrong, HOT AND DANGEROUS combine equal parts heat and danger. Made up of George FM’s Brook Gibson and Eastern Bloc’s Artur Aldridge this duo is all about living life on the edge and they’re all set to warm you up at The Drop 2020!

With worldwide domination comes a new brand direction and this includes an exciting new parent site. Including all of The Drop Festival’s international web pages, The Drop Live is a new digital platform encompassing DROP TV as well as DROP LIFESTYLE, DROP MUSIC and DROP SURF channels. Punters can now keep up with the festival and what’s going on in the surfing world all year round, from wherever they are. Check it out and sign up to presale tix while you’re at it: thedroplive.com.





“We’re pleased to announce the expansion of The Drop Festival to Auckland as our first international date!” says Ken O’Brien, Director, The Drop Live. “The Drop Festival will be held in conjunction with the World Surf League’s Challenger Series. Returning to New Zealand for the first time in five years, the combined men's and women's event will take place at the iconic Piha Beach. This is the start of a very exciting year of events for The Drop Festival which, along with the World Surf League, plans on bringing the best music and good times, to beautiful surf locations around the world.”

"The Drop Festival has become an important complimentary experience for our WSL events and we're excited to expand this partnership in 2020. Surfing and music go hand-in-hand and since partnering with The Drop Festival in 2018, we have continued to elevate the experience for fans of music and surf. We look forward to continuing thisrelationship during the 2020 season and into the future” comments Andrew Stark, General Manager, WSL Asia Pacific.

Kyle Bell, Event Producer at Endeavour Live who are partnering with The Drop Festival in NZ said "We are beyond excited to bring The Drop Live to Auckland and we look forward to delivering an amazing festival experience for music lovers in a unique concert setting. It’s going to be a great event for locals and visitors to the city.”

So grab your mates and get ready to celebrate music, art and the sea as this parrty waves makes its way east. Presale registrations open now at thedroplive.com



THE DROP FESTIVAL AUCKLAND

Saturday 21 March 2020

ASB Tennis Centre, Parnell, Auckland, NZ

THE PRESETS · GRAACE · DICK JOHNSON · MARC MOORE

· HOT AND DANGEROUS ·

PRESALE

Presale registrations close 8PM (NZDT) Monday 27 Jan

TICKETS ON SALE

Presale opens 11AM (NZDT) Tuesday 28 Jan

Public on sale 11AM (NZDT) Wednesday 29 Jan

THE DROP FESTIVAL 2020

Noosa – Saturday 29 February

Newcastle – Saturday 7 March

Manly – Saturday 14 March

Auckland – Saturday 21 March

Coolangatta - Saturday 28 March

Torquay – Saturday 11 April

Busselton - Saturday 25 April

THE DROP FESTIVAL 2020

www.thedroplive.com

