50 days until Grow!

There are just 50 days to go until the opening of the Garden City’s free, homegrown Garden Festival – Grow Ō Tautahi.

Exhibitors and festival organisers are busy putting the final details in place to make sure the 25,000 expected visitors are treated to an exceptional, innovative and new experience.

Festival Director Sandi MacRae says the programme of activities and events is almost nailed-down, but there are still some limited opportunities for exhibitors to get involved.

“We’ve been planning the event for the past two years with the aim of creating something really special for Christchurch. We are the Garden City and we know people are excited about the prospect of a homegrown Festival that celebrates the best of what our local environment has to offer.

“Grow is not a traditional garden show, we’ve really pushed the boundaries to make it relevant and fun for all sorts of people. I can’t wait to welcome people in and watch them enjoy and participate in all of our exciting events,” she says. “Check out some of what’s on offer – more details coming soon!”

Sheffield Exhibition Gardens

Landscape architects and designers Bayley LuuTomes Garden Design, Billygoat Landscape Architects and Xteriorscapes Landscape Architects will be creating stunning exhibition gardens featuring the latest in children’s play, a utility space made beautiful, a garden of serenity and more.

Southern Woods Display Garden

Southern Woods Nursery will create an inspirational display garden with retail sales of plants available.

Science of Food Hub

Science and agriculture research specialists from Lincoln University, AgResearch and Environment Canterbury will share their expertise in relevant, interesting discussion sessions.

MacRae Landscape Design Garden Kitchen

Celebrity chef Jax Hamilton will lead a team of talented chefs in a locally sourced mystery box cooking challenge. It all takes place in the Davinia Sutton-designed outdoor kitchen marquee.

Treetech Kids’ Zone

Kids can climb, dig and colour in a special area devoted to little people. There will be events and activities to keep them entertained – and they can learn a lot about gardening and science too, including a children’s workshop session on monarch butterflies by the butterfly musketeer.

Moffatt’s Floral Marquee

Florists and flower growers will put on demonstrations and how-to sessions for people to take part in – you can even purchase flowers and indoor plants to take home for someone special.

Botanical Marquee

The garden enthusiast will find everything here – visit with the Friends of the Christchurch Botanic Gardens, Canterbury Horticultural Society, Avon Bonsai Society, Canterbury Rose Society and Combined Garden Clubs.

Terra Viva Workshops

Get hands-on at a series of informative and fun workshop sessions led by experts including: rose pruning, preserving, tips for beginner gardeners, garden design, kokedama/terrariums, lawns, house plants, fruit tree pruning, flowers and much more. Full programme will be available soon.

Urban Paving Landscape Zone

Urban paving will show you the latest in paving options and other products for your outdoor areas.

School and community gardens

Local schools and community gardens have joined the Festival to show off their own gardening talents and design concepts.

Visitors to the Festival will also be able to purchase a variety of garden-related products from plants to glasshouses and giftware, as was as sample and purchase food and drink.





