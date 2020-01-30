Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wild Stock WGTN is only one week away

Thursday, 30 January 2020, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Cult Wine



Wild Stock, New Zealand's premier festival of wild beer and wine is going to take Wellington by storm in just one week at Cuckoo Bar on the Wellington Waterfront.

Wellington based online wine retailers Cult Wine are teaming up with Beer Jerk to present an amazing showcase of natural wine and sour beer from New Zealand and around the world with over 75 wines and beers to taste.

Wild Stock will feature wines from the likes of Millton, Cambridge Road, Black Estate, Aurum, Tincan and many many more and beers from Craftwork, 8 Wired, Deep Creek and Funk Estate. A full list of wineries and breweries can be found on the facebook page.

Wine Director of Cult Wine and festival organiser Jules van Costello says, "we're super stoked to be hosting the third Wild Stock, teaming up once again with Beer Jerk. We're also presenting the biggest range of wines and beers that we ever have. There is something for everyone."

Wild Stock is being held at Cuckoo Bar, Steamship Building, North Queens Wharf, Wellington Waterfront. Tickets can be purchased on Eventfinda: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/wild-stock-wtn

ends

