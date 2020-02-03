Outstanding international choirs come to North Shore

Some of the world’s most outstanding choral singers and choirs have been confirmed for Auckland Live’s Morning Melodies 2020 season at the Bruce Mason Centre in Takapuna.

The Nairobi Chamber Chorus, the Norwegian National Youth Choir, and Nordic Voices will perform at Morning Melodies in July, when they are in Auckland for the 12th World Symposium on Choral Music.

The choirs are an exciting addition to the growing line-up of local and international musicians and performers who feature in the annual Morning Melodies programme.

Auckland Live Morning Melodies launched at the Bruce Mason Centre in 2001, and has become one of venue’s most popular and consistently attended series of concerts.

With a focus on feel-good music and entertainment, Morning Melodies showcases favourites including the Royal New Zealand Navy Band, the National Youth Theatre, and the Society Jazzmen in hour-long concerts held at the BMC.

Auckland Live Programme Development manager, Georgina Cervin, says the concerts are designed to be accessible for all, and are enormously popular with the elderly and young families.

She says the low-cost individual tickets ($7 each) and discounted season passes are a huge part of the appeal.

“Morning Melodies concerts are a regular fixture in the North Shore arts and entertainment calendar and afford a real sense of community, fun and enjoyment to many audience members,” says Ms Cervin.

“Once a month, they meet to connect with music they know and love, catch up with friends, and enjoy a free cup of tea and a biscuit before every show,” she says.

She says in 2020 Morning Melodies is expanding further with dance and music classes with performers on the main stage of the Bruce Mason Centre before some shows. *

Season passes to the full Morning Melodies 2020 Concert Series are on sale now, and available from the Bruce Mason Centre Box Office.

Individual concert tickets are also available for purchase at the Bruce Mason Centre Box Office, online or on 0800 111 999. **

Morning Melodies 2020 Concert Series

10 February Kumeu Vintage Brass – Valentine: Songs of Love

2 March Society Jazzmen with the Swing Out Central Dancers.

Plus, pre-show swing dance class*

6 April Bernie Griffen and the Thin Men – Folk-blues from a national treasure

4 May Lisa Lorrell and James Harrison – Dynamic duets and soulful solos -

Plus, pre-show ballroom dance class*

8 June National Youth Theatre – Showstoppers!

13 July Nairobi Chamber Chorus, Norwegian National Youth Choir and Nordic Voices - Part of the 12th World Symposium on Choral Music

3 August APO Ensemble BaDaBoom! – A delightful and lively percussion quintet

31 August RNZAF Base Auckland Brass - Plus, It Had to Be You pre-show sing-along with Georgia Duder-Wood*

12 October A Morning with the Caitlin Smith Trio

9 November The Band of the Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery

7 December The Royal New Zealand Navy Band - Christmas





