Triathlete Dr Hannah Wells Joins The Under Armour Athlete Roster

The name Hannah Wells continues to rise and is becoming more commonly known in triathlon circles. The rising athlete from the Bay of Plenty was unbeaten in her 2019 season, winning all events she competed in, which included 3 x IRONMAN 70.3 events as well as winning her first marathon.

Hannah spent several years competing in Xterra events (off-road triathlon) and IRONMAN age group events and also raced the iconic Coast to Coast event, the multisport race traversing the width of New Zealand’s South Island in one day – where she finished 3rd. From here after enjoying some early successes, Hannah decided to make her racing passion a profession in 2017, juggling her training sessions and races with her employment as a post-doctoral research fellow in the field of biotech engineering.

With the success of her recent results, and a great support network, Hannah has taken the next step in 2020, a full-time athlete.

"Going full-time as an athlete wasn’t an easy decision to make. I really enjoyed my job as a research fellow as well as racing professionally as a triathlete, however life was getting pretty hectic. With triathlon going from strength to strength in 2019 so it was a great timing to make the call to commit fully to the sport. I know I am very lucky to be in a position to do so and I am excited to see what I can do as a full-time athlete”

This partnership represents Under Armour’s commitment to showcase establish a stronger relevance in the New Zealand market, along with having strategic athlete alignments to specific product categories.

“Joining the Under Armour team is another exciting step for me in 2020. The brand is so well trusted and respected in the fitness industry with exciting things developing in the running space. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together moving forward”

Whilst utilising the Under Armour run suite of HOVR™ footwear, Hannah’s footwear preference is the HOVR™ Machina for longer training runs and HOVR™ Velociti on race day.

Under Armour New Zealand adds Hannah to its roster that features NZ Kayak World Champion Lisa Carrington, Rugby Union player TJ Perenara and Free-Ski Olympic Medallist Nico Porteous.

