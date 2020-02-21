Tour Announcement: Daffodils Indie Favourites Announce National Tour
The band’s
success continues to escalate, quickly. The Auckland
four-piece released their debut EP ‘Boys’ in October,
sold out several headline shows in November, performed at
Rhythm & Vines over the new year period and opened for
Canadian country-star Orville Peck in January. Now
the band are set to embark on their first tour down country,
landing at Auckland’s Hollywood Theatre for an all-ages
show on Friday April 17 and Meow in Wellington on Saturday
April 18, before heading to the Ngaio Marsh Theatre in
Christchurch on Thursday April 30 and Starters Bar in
Dunedin on Friday May 1. Tickets for Auckland and
Dunedin shows will go on sale at midday Monday, February 24,
with Wellington and Christchurch going on sale
separately. My Live Nation members can be among the
first to access tickets during the pre-sale beginning at
midday today. For complete tour and ticket
information, visit: livenation.co.nz. Daffodils
stepped into the spotlight with the release of their 2017
debut single, “Two
Angels”. 2018 saw the group release a trio of
tracks - among them their fourth single and fan favourite,
“A
Leo Underwater” - and were signed by the
UK’s Kartel Music Group. In late October 2019 the Auckland
quartet delivered their debut EP, Boys, featuring
five tracks including “Boys”
and “Why Don’t You Hold Me?”.
Daffodils are
Theo Spike Salmon (guitar, vocals), Isaac Keating (drums),
Jade Bryham (keyboards, backing vocals) and Louis Graham
(bass, backing
vocals). HOLLYWOOD
THEATRE, AUCKLAND MEOW, WELLINGTON NGAIO MARSH THEATRE,
CHRISTCHURCH STARTERS BAR, DUNEDIN *On sale dates for Wellington and
Christchurch shows TBA For complete
tour and ticket information, visit:
AUCKLAND, NZ
(Feb 21, 2020) – New Zealand’s rising indie
stars, DAFFODILS, have announced their
first national tour this April – May.
FRIDAY APRIL 17 (All Ages)
SATURDAY APRIL 18 (Ages 18+)*
THURSDAY APRIL 30 (Ages 18+)*
FRIDAY MAY 1 (Ages 18+)
TICKETS ON SALE
12PM MONDAY FEBRUARY 24
Live Nation pre-sale: 12pm Feb 21 until 11am Feb 24
daffodils.co.nz & livenation.co.nz
The band’s success continues to escalate, quickly. The Auckland four-piece released their debut EP ‘Boys’ in October, sold out several headline shows in November, performed at Rhythm & Vines over the new year period and opened for Canadian country-star Orville Peck in January.
Now the band are set to embark on their first tour down country, landing at Auckland’s Hollywood Theatre for an all-ages show on Friday April 17 and Meow in Wellington on Saturday April 18, before heading to the Ngaio Marsh Theatre in Christchurch on Thursday April 30 and Starters Bar in Dunedin on Friday May 1.
Tickets for Auckland and Dunedin shows will go on sale at midday Monday, February 24, with Wellington and Christchurch going on sale separately.
My Live Nation members can be among the first to access tickets during the pre-sale beginning at midday today.
For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz.
Daffodils stepped into the spotlight with the release of their 2017 debut single, “Two Angels”. 2018 saw the group release a trio of tracks - among them their fourth single and fan favourite, “A Leo Underwater” - and were signed by the UK’s Kartel Music Group. In late October 2019 the Auckland quartet delivered their debut EP, Boys, featuring five tracks including “Boys” and “Why Don’t You Hold Me?”.
Daffodils are Theo Spike Salmon (guitar, vocals), Isaac Keating (drums), Jade Bryham (keyboards, backing vocals) and Louis Graham (bass, backing vocals).
HOLLYWOOD
THEATRE, AUCKLAND
MEOW, WELLINGTON
NGAIO MARSH THEATRE,
CHRISTCHURCH
STARTERS BAR, DUNEDIN
*On sale dates for Wellington and Christchurch shows TBA
For complete
tour and ticket information, visit: