Tour Announcement: Daffodils Indie Favourites Announce National Tour

Friday, 21 February 2020, 10:04 am
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

 
AUCKLAND, NZ (Feb 21, 2020) – New Zealand’s rising indie stars, DAFFODILS, have announced their first national tour this April – May.

The band’s success continues to escalate, quickly. The Auckland four-piece released their debut EP ‘Boys’ in October, sold out several headline shows in November, performed at Rhythm & Vines over the new year period and opened for Canadian country-star Orville Peck in January.

Now the band are set to embark on their first tour down country, landing at Auckland’s Hollywood Theatre for an all-ages show on Friday April 17 and Meow in Wellington on Saturday April 18, before heading to the Ngaio Marsh Theatre in Christchurch on Thursday April 30 and Starters Bar in Dunedin on Friday May 1.

Tickets for Auckland and Dunedin shows will go on sale at midday Monday, February 24, with Wellington and Christchurch going on sale separately.

My Live Nation members can be among the first to access tickets during the pre-sale beginning at midday today.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

Daffodils stepped into the spotlight with the release of their 2017 debut single, “Two Angels”. 2018 saw the group release a trio of tracks - among them their fourth single and fan favourite, “A Leo Underwater” - and were signed by the UK’s Kartel Music Group. In late October 2019 the Auckland quartet delivered their debut EP, Boys, featuring five tracks including “Boys” and “Why Don’t You Hold Me?”.

Daffodils are Theo Spike Salmon (guitar, vocals), Isaac Keating (drums), Jade Bryham (keyboards, backing vocals) and Louis Graham (bass, backing vocals).

HOLLYWOOD THEATRE, AUCKLAND
FRIDAY APRIL 17 (All Ages)

MEOW, WELLINGTON
SATURDAY APRIL 18 (Ages 18+)*

NGAIO MARSH THEATRE, CHRISTCHURCH
THURSDAY APRIL 30 (Ages 18+)*

STARTERS BAR, DUNEDIN
FRIDAY MAY 1 (Ages 18+)

TICKETS ON SALE 12PM MONDAY FEBRUARY 24
Live Nation pre-sale: 12pm Feb 21 until 11am Feb 24

*On sale dates for Wellington and Christchurch shows TBA

For complete tour and ticket information, visit:
daffodils.co.nz & livenation.co.nz
 

LIFESTYLE


 

