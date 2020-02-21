Maintaining momentum Key for ACES Shield Run
The red ball is back! The Plunket Shield returns this Saturday at Eden Park Outer Oval and the Auckland ACES name a strong side to take on the Otago Volts.
Martin Guptill and Jeet Raval are set to feature at the top of the ACES' order with Mark Chapman and Glenn Phillips coming off some tough first-class matches for NZA against India A.
Ten members of Sunday's Ford Trophy Final winning squad will battle the Volts again, with Jamie Brown and Matt McEwan ready to don the whites.
McEwan is excited to have the red ball back in his hand.
"It's pretty exciting to be back with the group and hopefully lead this attack with Lockie and Ben."
The 29-year old, who took 12 wickets in the first two Plunket Shield matches, hopes the ACES can keep rolling on.
"It's good to be back at Eden Park after a successful Ford Trophy campaign. Hopefully, we can take that momentum into the Plunket Shield.
"It's nice to have a settled squad. Kyle Jamieson's BLACKCAPS selection is awesome and there are no injuries in the group, which makes for some difficult decisions for the coach and selectors."
Head Coach Heinrich Malan enjoys the challenges of four-day cricket.
"Red ball cricket is a true test of the game. It is a test of all skill-sets and a good chance to see how quickly we can adapt."
Malan knows both sides will be hungry to hit the ground running with five Plunket Shield matches left to play.
"We know the Volts will come back to Auckland with added motivation after last Sunday's Ford Trophy Final.
"The key for us is to do simple things better for longer. If we can play cricket at 4 pm on Day Four, we believe we will be in a good and competitive position."
Auckland ACES vs. Otago Volts
Saturday 22nd - 25th February
Eden Park Outer Oval
10.30 am
Robert O'Donnell (c)
Jamie Brown
Mark Chapman
Louis Delport
Lockie Ferguson
Martin Guptill
Ben Horne
Ben Lister
Matt McEwan
Glenn Phillips
Jeet Raval
Sean Solia
Hamilton calls as the Auckland HEARTS hit the road to take on the Northern Spirit for the final two rounds of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.
With Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston, Katie Perkins and Anna Peterson representing the WHITE FERNS in Australia at the ICC World T20, a young HEARTS squad head to Hamilton.
Captain Regina Lilii is excited by the challenge of taking on the competition leaders at Seddon Park.
"It has been a few weeks between rounds so we are all very excited about the weekend ahead.
"We know where we stand. We are prepared and we will be ready to embrace the challenge."
Lilii is pleased Jesse Prasad, who returns from a finger injury, is back with the HEARTS after a couple of months out of the game.
"Jesse is itching to get out there and we know what value she adds both on and off the field."
Head Coach Nick White also acknowledged the break in the HEARTS' schedule.
"The girls have had a decent break. We are all looking forward to getting back into game mode.
"We have prepared quite deliberately over the past couple of weeks and we now look forward to an opportunity to play at Seddon Park.
White said it's exciting to see young players coming through.
"As a group of staff, we are always excited about watching us play and this is another opportunity to see more of our young players."
"The big thing for us, with a reasonably young side, is for the girls to express themselves and we are looking forward to the test."
Auckland HEARTS vs. Northern Spirit
Saturday 22nd February (10.30 am)
Sunday 23rd February (10 am)
Seddon Park
Regina Lilii (c)
Bella Armstrong
Jane Barnett
Izzy Gaze
Amie Hucker
Fran Jonas
Arlene Kelly
Tariel Lamb
Roz McNeill
Molly Penfold
Jesse Prasad
Saachi Shahri
Emily Thurman