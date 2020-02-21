Exciting Times As Top Paddock Music Festival Joins Tussock Country

The successful Top Paddock Music Festival will be a headline event at the new national Tussock Country Music Festival.

The opportunity to incorporate Top Paddock into the wider Tussock Country Music Festival event is tremendously exciting, says Tussock Country Music Festival Trust chair Jeff Rea.

“Tussock Country is delighted to have forged a partnership with Top Paddock to hold the event as part of the Tussock Country Music Festival. We’re really stoked to be able to bring the energy, enthusiasm and talent line-up of this contemporary country music festival to Tussock Country,” says Jeff.

The annual Top Paddock event delivers a dynamic line-up of national and international country music stars and is credited with creating a new country-pop/rock movement in New Zealand that gives fresh meaning to what 'country' looks and sounds like. The 2020 Top Paddock artist line-up will be announced shortly.

“We realise that it’s a shift from a summer to a winter festival for Top Paddock. But here in Gore we turn on our own brand of fun and conviviality. This is, after all, the home of southern hospitality, not to mention Hokonui Moonshine whiskey,” says Jeff.

The first 9-day Tussock Country Music Festival is being held from 23-31 May 2020 in Gore, New Zealand. It will feature a mix of traditional and new country music events, alongside a stunning line-up of professional country musicians and activities.

“If you love country music and catching up with your friends, then Tussock Country is for you. There’ll be something for everyone in this country music extravaganza – whether you enjoy the opportunity to try your hand at performing in the MLT NZ Gold Guitar Awards or want to simply chill listening to your favourite country artists. There are a limited number of early bird tickets going on sale on Friday 27th February. Fans can pre-register for early birds now by visiting https://mailchi.mp/toppaddock/pre-register”.

Visit www.tussockcountry.nz for ticketing and general festival information and visit https://youtu.be/hOzFL3ogCmM for the very latest Top Paddock video.

© Scoop Media

