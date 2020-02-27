Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Save The Date For NZ’s Biggest Food And Hospitality Trade Show

Thursday, 27 February 2020
Fine Food NZ

   The biggest trade show dedicated to the food and hospitality industries is back in June 2020. Fine Food New Zealand has it all, from cutting-edge food, drink, and equipment from leading producers, demonstrations of the latest industry trends and professional development opportunities.

The show is designed to provide all attendees with opportunities to network, do business, source suppliers and discover new innovative products and services. “We’ve focused on enhancing a winning formula in an exhibition which brings together the who’s who of food service, food retail and hospitality from across New Zealand and the world,” says Sherlyn Low, Fine Food New Zealand Sales Executive.

“With exhibition space already close to sold out, excitement is building for our best show yet.” In addition to regular features which have proven perennially popular, Fine Food New Zealand for the first time introduces ‘Plant Base’, devoted to all things plant related. “Here you'll find vegetarian products, vegan alternatives, fresh produce, and plenty more,” says Low.

She notes that ‘meat alternatives’ are increasingly popular, with major restaurant chains trialling or already commercially introducing these options. “More consumers are making conscious choices about their food and drink; Plant Base is the ideal forum to taste and explore exciting new products.”

Aimed at recognising advancements in the food, beverage, packaging, equipment, service and other relevant sectors, the Innovation Showcase is where delegates can see how the industry is tackling the future.

The Best Cellar, meanwhile, is dedicated to wine, beer, spirits, craft drinks and associated suppliers, bolstered by newly introduced interactive workshops.

Regular fixtures which have proven a hit with delegates are back this year, including Artisan Alley, where craft, handmade, small-batch, traditional, and super-high-quality goods are exhibited. With the support of Goodman Fielder, Fine Food New Zealand’s Café Hub is a must visit fixture, showcasing premium café products to new and existing operators.

The Silver Chef Seminar Series returns, offering delegates multiple opportunities for professional development with world class insights on food and beverage topics – while the ever-popular Networking Lounge remains a central hub where delegates can do business or relax with colleagues.

As a major event on the calendar, Fine Food New Zealand is an ideal platform for demonstrations and market development, notes Low. “Many of our exhibitors are planning new product launches and some have indicated that they will be ‘going large’,” she says.

Event partner and one-stop-shop Gilmours Wholesale Food and Beverage, adds Low, is putting on a big feature as it demonstrates the hundreds of product lines it brings to the local market from around the world.

“Past shows have established Fine Food New Zealand as the premier event for the catering, hospitality and food and beverage service and retail industries. With planning for this year’s edition well underway, it’s shaping up to be a winner.”

Taking place at the ASB Showgrounds on 21-23 June 2020, Fine Food New Zealand is supported by Silver Chef, the Baking Industry Association of New Zealand (BIANZ), Bidfood, Service Foods, Gilmours Wholesale Food and Beverage, the Restaurant Association of New Zealand, and Goodman Fielder.

The event is free to attend for those in the trade. For more information and a complete list of exhibitors and what’s on, visit https://www.finefoodnz.co.nz.

