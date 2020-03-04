Joint Koala Joey 1st Birthday Is Giant Celebration Of Cuteness!

It’s a day to celebrate SEVEN of the world’s cutest animals, with the Australian Reptile Park’s adorable koala joeys turning ONE this week! Affectionately dubbed ‘The Lucky Seven’ last year after being bred into the Park’s breeding program, it was only fitting they could all celebrate together in a BIRTHDAY BONANZA!

Image credit: The Australian Reptile Park

The seven koala joeys have all been named after various Disney characters by their keepers and have melted hearts all over the world through various social videos posted since their birth. Little Elsa, Anna, Belle, Ariel, Kristoff, Gideon and Flynn have become quite the cute spectacle at the Australian Reptile Park and adoring visitors getting to watch the fluffy joeys playing on display in the Park’s koala pre-school.

As a part of the birthday surprise for the cute koalas, keepers wearing party hats arrived to the enclosure with bunches of fresh eucalyptus leaves and gave the babies all the snuggles in the world captured in a gorgeous video released on the Australian Reptile Park’s social media sites.

The koala joeys viral superstardom has led to them acting as ambassadors for the koala species and to help raise awareness for them. At the current rate of decline, koalas are on track to become completely extinct by 2050. Koala numbers have plummeted by a third in the 20 years between 1990 and 2010 due to habitat destruction, deforestation, fragmentation, cars and dogs.

Australian Reptile Park Mammal Keeper Erica Johnstone says “It’s always exciting when we get to throw a birthday party for our animals, especially the koalas! Usually throwing one animal a birthday party is fun in itself, but today we got to celebrate SEVEN little bubs!”

Miss Johnstone continued, “We’re very excited the koalas are all growing up to be healthy, happy individuals with unique personalities that are a part of an important breeding program here at the Australian Reptile Park.”

After their delicious eucalypt bouquets and all the cuddles in the world, the koalas napped in their favourite spots for eighteen hours, as customary for koalas (and humans) after a big day.

Sister charity organisation to the Australian Reptile Park, Aussie Ark, are currently crowdfunding to build “KOALA ARK” which will be a WILD Koala sanctuary providing protection and care to the cherished, iconic Australian Species. For more information visit https://www.aussieark.org.au/koala-ark/

The Australian Reptile Park is a hands-on zoo located the natural bush setting of the Central Coast of NSW, only 60 minutes from Sydney or Newcastle. Enjoy live entertaining shows, themed exhibits and interaction with many of the wildlife sanctuaries residents. The Park is open daily from 9am-5pm, with complimentary parking and BBQ facilities. More information at www.reptilepark.com.au

© Scoop Media

