Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Joint Koala Joey 1st Birthday Is Giant Celebration Of Cuteness!

Wednesday, 4 March 2020, 10:09 am
Press Release: Australian Reptile Park

It’s a day to celebrate SEVEN of the world’s cutest animals, with the Australian Reptile Park’s adorable koala joeys turning ONE this week! Affectionately dubbed ‘The Lucky Seven’ last year after being bred into the Park’s breeding program, it was only fitting they could all celebrate together in a BIRTHDAY BONANZA!

Image credit: The Australian Reptile Park

The seven koala joeys have all been named after various Disney characters by their keepers and have melted hearts all over the world through various social videos posted since their birth. Little Elsa, Anna, Belle, Ariel, Kristoff, Gideon and Flynn have become quite the cute spectacle at the Australian Reptile Park and adoring visitors getting to watch the fluffy joeys playing on display in the Park’s koala pre-school.

As a part of the birthday surprise for the cute koalas, keepers wearing party hats arrived to the enclosure with bunches of fresh eucalyptus leaves and gave the babies all the snuggles in the world captured in a gorgeous video released on the Australian Reptile Park’s social media sites.

The koala joeys viral superstardom has led to them acting as ambassadors for the koala species and to help raise awareness for them. At the current rate of decline, koalas are on track to become completely extinct by 2050. Koala numbers have plummeted by a third in the 20 years between 1990 and 2010 due to habitat destruction, deforestation, fragmentation, cars and dogs.

Australian Reptile Park Mammal Keeper Erica Johnstone says “It’s always exciting when we get to throw a birthday party for our animals, especially the koalas! Usually throwing one animal a birthday party is fun in itself, but today we got to celebrate SEVEN little bubs!”

Miss Johnstone continued, “We’re very excited the koalas are all growing up to be healthy, happy individuals with unique personalities that are a part of an important breeding program here at the Australian Reptile Park.”

After their delicious eucalypt bouquets and all the cuddles in the world, the koalas napped in their favourite spots for eighteen hours, as customary for koalas (and humans) after a big day.

Sister charity organisation to the Australian Reptile Park, Aussie Ark, are currently crowdfunding to build “KOALA ARK” which will be a WILD Koala sanctuary providing protection and care to the cherished, iconic Australian Species. For more information visit https://www.aussieark.org.au/koala-ark/

The Australian Reptile Park is a hands-on zoo located the natural bush setting of the Central Coast of NSW, only 60 minutes from Sydney or Newcastle. Enjoy live entertaining shows, themed exhibits and interaction with many of the wildlife sanctuaries residents. The Park is open daily from 9am-5pm, with complimentary parking and BBQ facilities. More information at www.reptilepark.com.au

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Australian Reptile Park on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 