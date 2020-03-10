ZAFAA20 Winners Announced

Totter, by Janna van Hasselt





The annual Zonta Ashburton Female Art Awards exhibition has returned to the Ashburton Art Gallery, in partnership with the Zonta Club of Ashburton. This exhibition highlights the work of female visual artists in Canterbury, and promotes excellence in emerging and mid-career female artists. The winning artwork, a brightly coloured, glazed porcelain piece called Totter, was created by Christchurch-based Janna van Hasselt.

Her winning work was one of 41 created by artists (26 for the Premier Award, and 15 for the Young Generation Award) which were presented in the awards exhibition which opened on Friday 6th March alongside ZAFAA19 premier winner Melissa Macleod’s solo exhibition, The Trappings of Ghosts.

The judges, Sarah McClintock, Cheryl Lucas and Lydia Baxendell noted the “honesty, energy, tension, joy and the immense skill” that the artwork displayed, noting that “it (was) incredibly memorable” for each of them.

Along with a cash prize of $3,500, van Hasselt has also won the invaluable opportunity to create a solo exhibition at the Ashburton Art Gallery in 2021. The judges noted this in their decision, saying that with Totter, they “clearly saw the potential for an amazing exhibition” next year.

The ZAFAA20 Young Generation Award went to Catherine Anderson for her photographic entry Power over Forest. The judges were impressed by “the strength in its composition, the clarity and thoughtfulness of the artist statement and its uncompromising view point.”

The ZAFAA awards exhibition will be on display until 12 April 2020. Visitors to the Gallery are encouraged to choose their favourite artwork for the People’s Choice award.

Melissa Macleod’s solo exhibition will run until 19th April 2020. In conjunction with her exhibition, Macleod will present a floor talk on the 19th of April 2020. This talk will be open to all.

The awards exhibition is delivered through a partnership between the Zonta Club of Ashburton and the Ashburton Art Gallery, and generously supported by the following local organisations:

Ashburton District Creative Communities, ANZ Private Banking, Bushey Park Trust, Real Estate New Zealand, Everist Gilchrist Lawyers, House of Travel, Curves Gym, Agribuild Consultants and Valuers, and CharRees Vineyard.

