Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ZAFAA20 Winners Announced

Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Ashburton Art Gallery

Totter, by Janna van Hasselt


The annual Zonta Ashburton Female Art Awards exhibition has returned to the Ashburton Art Gallery, in partnership with the Zonta Club of Ashburton. This exhibition highlights the work of female visual artists in Canterbury, and promotes excellence in emerging and mid-career female artists. The winning artwork, a brightly coloured, glazed porcelain piece called Totter, was created by Christchurch-based Janna van Hasselt.

Her winning work was one of 41 created by artists (26 for the Premier Award, and 15 for the Young Generation Award) which were presented in the awards exhibition which opened on Friday 6th March alongside ZAFAA19 premier winner Melissa Macleod’s solo exhibition, The Trappings of Ghosts.

The judges, Sarah McClintock, Cheryl Lucas and Lydia Baxendell noted the “honesty, energy, tension, joy and the immense skill” that the artwork displayed, noting that “it (was) incredibly memorablefor each of them.

Along with a cash prize of $3,500, van Hasselt has also won the invaluable opportunity to create a solo exhibition at the Ashburton Art Gallery in 2021. The judges noted this in their decision, saying that with Totter, they “clearly saw the potential for an amazing exhibition” next year.

The ZAFAA20 Young Generation Award went to Catherine Anderson for her photographic entry Power over Forest. The judges were impressed by “the strength in its composition, the clarity and thoughtfulness of the artist statement and its uncompromising view point.”

The ZAFAA awards exhibition will be on display until 12 April 2020. Visitors to the Gallery are encouraged to choose their favourite artwork for the People’s Choice award.

Melissa Macleod’s solo exhibition will run until 19th April 2020. In conjunction with her exhibition, Macleod will present a floor talk on the 19th of April 2020. This talk will be open to all.

The awards exhibition is delivered through a partnership between the Zonta Club of Ashburton and the Ashburton Art Gallery, and generously supported by the following local organisations:
Ashburton District Creative Communities, ANZ Private Banking, Bushey Park Trust, Real Estate New Zealand, Everist Gilchrist Lawyers, House of Travel, Curves Gym, Agribuild Consultants and Valuers, and CharRees Vineyard.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ashburton Art Gallery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 