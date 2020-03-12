Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

OMV An Unethical WOMAD Sponsor

Thursday, 12 March 2020, 1:32 pm
Press Release: Climate Justice Taranaki

“People from peace and environmental groups across Aotearoa are calling on WOMAD again this year to ditch sponsorship from unethical companies like oil-drillers: OMV and Todd Energy,” says Climate Justice Taranaki spokesperson Emily Bailey. “Over 5,500 have signed Greenpeace NZ’s petition already this year.”

“We are particularly concerned about OMV, given their alleged involvement in the 1997-2003 war in Sudan. According to a report published by the European Coalition on Oil in Sudan, up to 12,000 Sudanese were killed or died of starvation and 160,000 people were displaced in the oil concession area where the Austrian based OMV, Swedish Lundin Petroleum and other companies in the same consortium profited,” said Bailey. “The start of oil exploitation set off a vicious war in the area where crimes were committed on a large scale in what was essentially a military campaign by the Government of Sudan to secure and take control of the oil fields. So far two heads of Lundin have been charged with aiding and abetting international atrocity crimes by the Swedish Prosecution Authority since October 2018 and will be facing trial later in the year. Pressure is on for OMV to also stand trial.”

“There are many arguments apparently for accepting unethical money for music festivals and community projects, from “we might as well take it so we can do something good with it” to “we can’t pay our bills any other way” but we say this is irresponsible, narrow-minded and lacks empathy for the communities they claim to support. Fossil fuel extraction and climate change go hand in hand with injustices that disproportionately affect developing nations, indigenous people, people of colour, women, people with disabilities, and poorer people. These are the people who are also the least responsible for causing it. Expensive music festivals on the other hand benefit those who can afford to attend and a few companies who service the punters. The ‘trickle down affect’ doesn’t trickle very far.”

“It is upsetting to see that artists from Sudan, Marina Satti & Fońes (Greece/Sudan), will be performing this year at WOMAD. Do they know OMV are sponsoring the event and understand OMV’s history in their country and OMV’s current fossil fuel extraction activities in our country? We’re not against music festivals, especially ones that support marginalised cultures but acknowledging indigenous cultures in a climate emergency comes with ethical responsibility. We would rather have a smaller, more affordable music festival with what can be raised from ethical sources rather than accepting blood money from mining companies.”

“Essentially sponsoring community projects is cheap advertising for these unethical companies who need to buy their social license. If they truly just want to support community initiatives then they can do it without plastering the company logo everywhere.”

“We call on WOMAD organisers to understand the connections between corporate sponsors such as OMV and the harm to indigenous cultures deeply effected by climate change and war, and adopt an ethical policy this year. We call on OMV and Todd Energy to drop all new extraction permits on and offshore here and overseas.” concluded Bailey.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Climate Justice Taranaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 