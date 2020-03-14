Marc Rebillet Australia/New Zealand Tour Postponed

Frontier Touring regret to advise that due to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding coronavirus, Marc Rebillet’s tour of Australia and New Zealand, scheduled to commence in Brisbane next Tuesday 17 March has been postponed.

Marc Rebillet said of the postponement today “Due to the growing concerns that coronavirus is inflicting worldwide, it pains me very deeply to say that I have to postpone my Australia/ New Zealand tour dates. This is the hardest thing. I want to play for you and I despise not being able to make good on my commitments. I’m so sorry.

“That being said, this is not a cancellation but a postponement. All tickets bought for these dates will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Make no mistakes: I will be back to play these shows.

“I love you all very much and can’t wait to see you soon.”

Frontier Touring are working with Marc Rebillet and his team to reschedule the tour dates to 2021. Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets until new dates are announced, however if required a refund can be sought now from the original point of purchase.

Frontier and Marc apologise sincerely for the disappointment this postponement may cause fans.

© Scoop Media

