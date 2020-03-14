Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Marc Rebillet Australia/New Zealand Tour Postponed

Saturday, 14 March 2020, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Frontier Touring Company

Frontier Touring regret to advise that due to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding coronavirus, Marc Rebillet’s tour of Australia and New Zealand, scheduled to commence in Brisbane next Tuesday 17 March has been postponed.

Marc Rebillet said of the postponement today “Due to the growing concerns that coronavirus is inflicting worldwide, it pains me very deeply to say that I have to postpone my Australia/ New Zealand tour dates. This is the hardest thing. I want to play for you and I despise not being able to make good on my commitments. I’m so sorry.

“That being said, this is not a cancellation but a postponement. All tickets bought for these dates will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Make no mistakes: I will be back to play these shows.

“I love you all very much and can’t wait to see you soon.”

Frontier Touring are working with Marc Rebillet and his team to reschedule the tour dates to 2021. Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets until new dates are announced, however if required a refund can be sought now from the original point of purchase.

Frontier and Marc apologise sincerely for the disappointment this postponement may cause fans.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Frontier Touring Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 