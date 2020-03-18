Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

2020 Dunedin Fringe Festival is canceled - Gareth McMillan, Festival Director

Wednesday, 18 March 2020, 2:54 am
Press Release: Dunedin Fringe Festival

Gareth McMillan, Festival Director, announces the cancellation of the 2020 Dunedin Fringe Festival.

‘The Dunedin Fringe Arts Trust board and I met tonight and made the decision to cancel this year’s festival. With the escalation of the outbreak to community transmission within Dunedin we feel this is the best option. We have recommended that all independently produced events under the Fringe umbrella also cancel their scheduled performances and exhibitions.

‘We’re devastated for our community. The Dunedin Fringe is one of the largest arts festival in the country and represents thousands of hours of work from more than 750 creative practitioners. As contractors, they will be severely impacted now and in coming months; as will the wider sector including technicians, venues, suppliers and everyone who relies on a vibrant entertainment industry.

‘As an organisation we will do whatever possible to support arts practitioners through these challenging times, including offering the limited financial resources we have available. During this temporary time of social distancing we believe connectedness is more important than ever. Therefore we are investigating ways of hosting a digital fringe festival to enable a ‘virtual gathering’ and create an opportunity to raise money for affected artists. Additional information will be released as plans develop.

‘We wish to thank all ticket purchasers for supporting the Fringe Festival. For cancelled events, the ticket provider will contact purchasers and offer them the opportunity to be refunded. Alternatively, people may choose to donate this back to the artist and we encourage this option if at all possible. In the event that an independent event chooses to proceed or reschedule tickets it might be possible to transfer existing tickets to this event with further details to be made available.

‘We’d also like to take the opportunity to thank all of our funders and supporters. This is not the 20th birthday party we had planned but the Dunedin Fringe will be back next year and it will be better than ever.’

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Dunedin Fringe Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 