Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

TRS Backing Fraga To Be Major Asset For Red Bull

Thursday, 19 March 2020, 9:54 am
Press Release: Toyota Racing

2020 Castrol Toyota Racing Series champion - and eSports icon - Igor Fraga has continued his rapid rise up the junior formulae ranks this week and has been snapped up to be part of the Red Bull Junior programme.

And TOYOTA GAZOO Racing NZ reckons he’s going to be a big plus for the racing giant’s junior programme.

The Japanese-born Brazilian has had an incredible start to 2020, securing a European Formula 3 seat with Charouz in February following his TRS championship win. During his five round New Zealand campaign, he vanquished two other Red Bull Juniors in Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda, now racing in F3 and F2 respectively.

"We're delighted for Igor at TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand," said Castrol Toyota Racing Series category manager Nico Caillol. "He was a stand-out performer in all aspects of his championship campaign and has proven that racing talent is racing talent, regardless of whether it is shown on the real world track or in eSports.

"We all very much enjoyed having him as a part of this year's series and are sure that after seeing him perform he will go well this year and will be a major asset to the Red Bull Junior programme."

Fraga was hugely impressive in his TRS campaign for M2 Competition, quickly getting to grips with the new Toyota FT-60 racer and the challenging New Zealand circuits. He entered the final round of the championship trailing reigning champ Lawson on points, but won two of the final three races, including the New Zealand Grand Prix, to lift the title and secure 10 valuable Super Licence points in the process.

He now joins the likes of Lawson, Tsunoda, Carlin F2 rookie and former TRS racer Jehan Daruvala and Team Mugen's Super Formula racer Juri Vips in a line-up of drivers who hope to one day follow in the footsteps of four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel and GP winner Max Verstappen.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Toyota Racing on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 