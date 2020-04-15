Vodafone Warriors And Best Foods Offer Digital Hangouts

New Zealand’s Covid-19 lock-down has spoiled the plans of countless Kiwis who spend their Saturdays playing rugby league – or at the very least watching it on the couch – until now.

That’s because the Vodafone Warriors have teamed up with sponsor Best Foods for a digital dining experience via Zoom, available every Saturday lunchtime as a substitute for cancelled rugby league games.

Three players from the club’s NRL squad will be available each Saturday to engage with fans over lunch, sharing experiences in lock-down and discussing all things rugby league. The first group of players linking up with supporters will include Chanel Harris-Tavita, Jackson Frei & Karl Lawton.

Vodafone Warriors’ Glen Critchley, commented: “Like us, our fans are obviously disappointed that the 2020 NRL season has been disrupted, and this is one small way to stay engaged with our fan base and help maintain social connections – in spite of social distancing.”

Matt Rigby, Head of Unilever New Zealand, commented: “Despite the impact Covid-19 has had on the NRL and rugby league at all levels, Best Foods remains a staunch and ardent supporter of the Vodafone Warriors. We’d encourage any rugby league fan to grab themselves a fresh sandwich, brew a good cuppa coffee, and dial in to chat to the boys.”

In late March the NRL confirmed the 2020 season had been suspended indefinitely due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Vodafone Warriors, who had been based in Australia for the first two rounds returned home immediately to go into self-isolation.

Fans can register for the Best Foods Digital Hangouts via the Best Foods Facebook page. Six individuals will be selected to take part each Saturday.

For more information, head to facebook.com/bestfoodsnz

© Scoop Media

