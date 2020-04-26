Life Pack Kite Ora: Play For Fun - Thrive In Life!

Kiwis working from home have created a unique resource to help families thrive in challenging times.

The last few weeks have been tough for everybody as Jacinda Ardern’s “team of five million” stayed home to stop the spread of COVID-19, with mums, dads and caregivers reassuring and home-schooling anxious youngsters. Christchurch woman Michelle Whitaker says,“How can we teach kids how to cope with situations like the lockdown and other serious ups and downs in life in a way that is fun and educational?”

Clinical psychologist Dr Sarb Johal says in challenging times “it’s really important to keep an eye on our wellbeing”. "Whatever alert level we are at, we know that life isn’t going to be quite the same as it was before.”

Michelle and her team of volunteers at Flourish Kia Puāwai, Christchurch, have used their experience from supporting communities through the aftermath of the earthquakes to develop a game to boost the wellbeing of whānau in times of stress.

Working together remotely, they created Life Pack Kite Ora, a card game based on the “five ways to wellbeing: give, connect, take notice, keep learning, be active”. The five ways to wellbeing are scientifically proven public mental health messages which underpinned the All Right? public wellbeing campaigns after the quakes.

“Some of the things we need to look after is big stuff - jobs, money, businesses and planning for the future,” Dr Sarb says. “But while we are doing that, it’s important to look after ourselves and each other along the way. That’s why the Life Pack Kite Ora card game is so awesome.”

To play you simply pick a card and follow the prompts to equip families with a toolbox to help them get through. Strategies include adventures, missions and even quiet rests.

“We wanted to give families something that would be both fun and help them develop skills that will be useful now and even after this crisis has passed,” says Michelle Whitaker.

Flourish Kia Puāwai is looking for support through crowdfunding and launched on Pledge Me on Saturday, with a target to pre-sell 1000 packs so Life Pack Kite Ora can go into production to support families.

Crowd Funding link: https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/projects/6534-life-pack-kete-ora-a-card-game-you-play-for-fun-and-for-thriving or https://tinyurl.com/LifePack

Illustrations by Dave Tex Smith

Graphic Design by Mel Banfield

Flourish Kia Puāwai is a Christchurch-based social enterprise promoting community and environmental wellbeing led by Michelle Whitaker and Mark Gibson.

Kia Puāwai means to Flourish

© Scoop Media

