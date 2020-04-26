Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Life Pack Kite Ora: Play For Fun - Thrive In Life!

Sunday, 26 April 2020, 6:45 pm
Press Release: Flourish

Kiwis working from home have created a unique resource to help families thrive in challenging times.

The last few weeks have been tough for everybody as Jacinda Ardern’s “team of five million” stayed home to stop the spread of COVID-19, with mums, dads and caregivers reassuring and home-schooling anxious youngsters. Christchurch woman Michelle Whitaker says,“How can we teach kids how to cope with situations like the lockdown and other serious ups and downs in life in a way that is fun and educational?”

Clinical psychologist Dr Sarb Johal says in challenging times “it’s really important to keep an eye on our wellbeing”. "Whatever alert level we are at, we know that life isn’t going to be quite the same as it was before.”

Michelle and her team of volunteers at Flourish Kia Puāwai, Christchurch, have used their experience from supporting communities through the aftermath of the earthquakes to develop a game to boost the wellbeing of whānau in times of stress.

Working together remotely, they created Life Pack Kite Ora, a card game based on the “five ways to wellbeing: give, connect, take notice, keep learning, be active”. The five ways to wellbeing are scientifically proven public mental health messages which underpinned the All Right? public wellbeing campaigns after the quakes.

“Some of the things we need to look after is big stuff - jobs, money, businesses and planning for the future,” Dr Sarb says. “But while we are doing that, it’s important to look after ourselves and each other along the way. That’s why the Life Pack Kite Ora card game is so awesome.”

To play you simply pick a card and follow the prompts to equip families with a toolbox to help them get through. Strategies include adventures, missions and even quiet rests.

“We wanted to give families something that would be both fun and help them develop skills that will be useful now and even after this crisis has passed,” says Michelle Whitaker.

Flourish Kia Puāwai is looking for support through crowdfunding and launched on Pledge Me on Saturday, with a target to pre-sell 1000 packs so Life Pack Kite Ora can go into production to support families.

Crowd Funding link: https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/projects/6534-life-pack-kete-ora-a-card-game-you-play-for-fun-and-for-thriving or https://tinyurl.com/LifePack

Illustrations by Dave Tex Smith

Graphic Design by Mel Banfield

Flourish Kia Puāwai is a Christchurch-based social enterprise promoting community and environmental wellbeing led by Michelle Whitaker and Mark Gibson.

Kia Puāwai means to Flourish

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Flourish on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 