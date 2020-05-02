Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Chronicle Your Lockdown Life With The Govett-Brewster’s Film Project

Saturday, 2 May 2020, 10:56 am
Press Release: Govett-Brewster Art Gallery

Budding movie-makers can chronicle their life under lockdown for Once in a Lifetime – The Bubble Project, a new community film project launched by Govett-Brewster Art Gallery.

Starting on Monday (4 May), film-makers of all ages have 10 days to produce a movie on a day in the life of their lockdown, with entries to be screened at a red-carpet event at the NPDC-run gallery.

The mini movie can be up to five minutes long and the community project is open to first-timers or professionals to tell their stories as we all experience unprecedented times.

Co-directors Aileen Burns and Johan Lundh says participants can work with those in their bubbles or virtually with family and friends and movies can be any genre.

“If you looking for something to get your teeth into during the lockdown, the film project is a great way to tell your story, have fun and develop some new skills. Get your bubble buddies together and get creative – we can’t wait to see what people will come up with,” they said.

Participants will need to register and upload their films online by 13 May 2020.

The Gallery, which is temporarily closed as the country unites to stop the spread of Covid-19, has created the project as a platform to bring audiences together and celebrate the importance of arts and creativity.

Not only will participants get to see their films shown on the Govett-Brewster YouTube channel, there will also be a panel of judges making a ‘Best Of’ selection, with prizes and awards for the finalists and winner.

There will also be a red-carpet screening in the Len Lye Cinema, when it reopens, to showcase the films.

Govett-Brewster Community Film Project: Fast facts

· Once in a Lifetime – The Bubble Project launches on 4 May - open for registration and submissions on www.govettbrewster.com until 13 May.

· Free to register and submit a short film.

· Participants have 10 days, during lockdown to register, create and submit their film.

· Entry is open to anyone from first-timers to professional filmmakers.

· Enter with your lockdown buddies or create a virtual team with your family/friends. All the Government restrictions related to Covid-19 must be observed.

· The project aims to bring audiences together and celebrate the arts and creativity as a vital part of our being and communities.

