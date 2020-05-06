Be Part Of Tussock Country – Trustees Wanted

Want to be an integral part of the excitement of Tussock Country NZ’s Country Music Festival 2021?

The New Zealand Country Music Festival Trust wants additional trustees with proven governance experience to join its Board of Trustees.

“These are exciting and unique volunteer positions, working with an outstanding group of talented Trustees,” says Trust Board Chairman Jeff Rea.

“The Trust’s vision is to create a high-quality New Zealand country music festival held annually in Gore, that is internationally recognised and provides an economic and social return.”

“We welcome applications for the position of trustee from throughout New Zealand.”

Although Tussock Country – New Zealand’s Country Music Festival - was cancelled in May 2020 due to Covid-19, planning is already well underway for 2021.

“Although devastating for the 32 events that made up the 2020 Festival – we are enthusiastically looking forward to 2021,” says Jeff.

The purpose of the Trust is to co-ordinate, promote and market the New Zealand Country Music Festival for the enjoyment of Southland residents, people from throughout New Zealand and visitors from overseas. The Trust invites applications from candidates with proven governance experience. in one or more of the areas outlined below.

Private sector governance

Music industry governance

Experience with economic development agencies

Experience with financial management

Experience within the event management industry including sponsorship

Tourism and product development

Volunteer sector and community capacity building

The Board of Trustees meets a minimum of eight times are year. The Trust formed in June 2019 and in September this year will hold its first AGM.

Candidates can request additional information by emailing nzcountrymusicfest@gmail.com. The closing date for applications is 5pm, 10 June 2020.

