NZ Creative Youth Take Care Of Their Own Destiny

Wednesday, 27 May 2020, 4:13 pm
Press Release: Youth Arts New Zealand

Youth Arts NZ launch a Boosted campaign to assist young creatives

Youth Arts New Zealand (YANZ) has launched a campaign which will reach out to all young creatives to sign up to their website so that YANZ knows who and where they are and includes them in the proactive strategy being put in place to create commercial opportunities for the country’s young talent.

At the same time YANZ has launched a Boosted campaign to raise funds so they can increase the effectiveness of the work they are doing. The Boosted campaign finishes on June 12 - https://boosted.org.nz/projects/creative-youth-fund.

Our young creative talent in New Zealand is a gift to the country and their work can make a huge difference to our society, so YANZ is going out there to find them and give them a chance to be rewarded for doing what they love, said founder and CEO of YANZ Matthew Goldsworthy.

We wanted to create a place where organisations such as corporates, councils, creative agencies, event companies and others can have access to young creative talent who can create or enhance a project - everything from strategic advisory and providing internships, to booking youth talent for entertainment at events.

YANZ was born in 2017 when Matthew, as a young creative himself, realised the lack of exciting, innovative opportunities for his peers.

Matthew understood the need for talent to be exposed to increased commercial opportunities as creativity is recognized as a key skillset in the present fourth industrial revolution. YANZ will facilitate educational opportunities designed to mentor talent and expose them to the possibilities of making their creativity a viable and fulfilling career.

Providing Aotearoa’s young creatives with regular networking and educational events, internships, paid work opportunities and mentoring will be the focus for YANZ as they expand their operations in 2020.

Website: www.youtharts.co.nz

Strategy: www.youtharts.co.nz/strategy

Areas of Talent

So far, YANZ has worked with young creatives across visual art/design, music, creative direction, creative strategy, film, poetry, creative writing and dance, but we aim to expand our opportunities to cater for all creative outlets (such as theatre) over the next few months. We are mainly Auckland-based currently, so developing relationships with organisations and young creatives in other regions is a priority as we expand.

Our Boosted Campaign

Pre-COVID, we made ends meet through various live projects, but the nationwide lockdown dried up these revenue sources for us. We are raising $5k over the next month to cover our core costs, to ensure that we are able to increase the quality and quantity of creative opportunities for our nationwide youth community in 2020. We are now moving into an exciting new period, launching a bunch of exciting initiatives to connect, showcase and develop young creatives as we emerge from this pandemic.

Through donating to our Boosted campaign, donors are supporting us to equip the next generation of creatives with opportunities and skills that will enhance their creative development.

YANZ is hosting regular livestreams as part of this campaign, featuring performances and interactive events run by our young creatives, which followers can view on the YANZ Facebook page and Boosted site. If they want to support us in our mission, they can donate via the Boosted site - https://boosted.org.nz/projects/creative-youth-fund.

