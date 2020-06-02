Theatre Students Bring Chekhov Into The Digital World With A Web Based Production Of Three Sisters.

What do you long for?

Over the past couple of months, theatre makers around the world have been facing a mammoth challenge: how do we make theatre without actually being in a theatre together? Newly formed theatre company Bubble Bound Productions sought to answer that exact question.

Bubble Bound Productions presents: Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters, a digital production!

Bubble Bound Productions are a company of students in their final year of studying Theatre at Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington. Their company name was inspired by their imminent task of creating theatre from each of their separate ‘bubbles’ around New Zealand during lockdown.

During mid-April in Wellington, New Zealand, Bubble Bound Productions were beginning rehearsals for a live stage performance of Chekhov’s Three Sisters. When nation wide lockdown ensued, they were left wondering about the fate of their show. They decided to take on the challenge of creating a digital production that could be viewed online by anyone, anywhere.

Three Sisters centres around the three Prozorov sisters Olga, Irina and Masha, who moved away from their childhood home of Moscow eleven years ago. Now that their father is dead and each sister is growing older, their passionate longing to go back to Moscow is growing too. “This play is about love and longing,” says performer Ella Wells. “It’s about feeling stuck and not seeing the way forward. These are themes we can all relate to during our current climate.”

The company directors David O’Donnell and Cassandra Tse have adapted Three Sisters for the web. Over the past 3 months the company has been developing, filming and recording their production to bring to the public in the form of a website on the 12th June 2020. The website brings together audio clips, videos and images to draw the audience into the world of the play from their very own bubble.

Visit the website at this link: https://www.bubbleboundproductions.com/

While the performance won’t be available to view until the 12th June 2020, why not meet the characters on the ‘Prologue’ page. Or perhaps go ‘Behind the Curtain’ and meet the company or read about the experience of creating a digital performance. The poster for the show has also been attached, where you can find links to Bubble Bound’s social media.

Bubble Bound Productions look forward to sharing with you the lives and dreams of the Prozorov family and those that surround them.

Anton Chekhov’s ‘Three Sisters.’ - Performance Released 12th June 2020

For further enquiries please email: bubbleboundproductions@gmail.com

