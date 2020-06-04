Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Joel Crook Launches Series Of Community Based Art Works In Kingsland

Thursday, 4 June 2020, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Matariki Festival

Joel Crook was originally commissioned by the Public Arts Department at Auckland Council to develop an art work for the Matariki Festival. Due to restrictions associated with COVID-19, the council was unfortunately forced to postpone the public art displays.

Creative New Zealand has continued to fund Joel Crook's art project and with the help of JCDecaux will showcase his work to the local Kingsland community for the duration of the Matariki festival from 20 June to 15 July.

The artworks entitled "An Assembly of Images" will showcase a montage of images of both the past and present community.

Joel Crook states: "Kingsland is a multifaceted and eclectic community, which grows richer the deeper that you scratch the surface. It is home to a wealth of vibrant, creative people and businesses. The project is being released to coincide with the New Zealand Matariki Festival. This is a time for embracing the past, and looking forward to celebrate the future."

Joel Crook lives and works in Kingsland. His series of art works feature different aspects of the Kingsland community. The project explores the individual factors that give Kingsland its unique personality. It pays homage not only to the Kingsland of today, but also takes a retrospective look back at the people and places that have converged to create the unique culture of the suburb.

The Matariki Festival provides an opportunity for communities to come together and celebrate the beginning of a new year, and reflect on the year past. Joel Crook's art work coincides with this pivotal time as government restrictions ease on COVID-19. It is a perfect time to celebrate our community, our unity, the joy of art and reflect on the history of our Community.

The series of 20 portrait art works will be featured on rotation at JCDecaux's Kingsland portrait digital panel, while one art work will feature on a static North Road corner and Bond St touchpoint. The artwork includes photography taken by Joel Crook and images sourced from the Auckland Library Heritage collection, MOTAT, Auckland Museum and elements of the montage also kindly provided by the local community including special thanks to Jim

Gaunt, Lee Howell, Bruce Page and Evan Woodruffe.

Joel Crook's art work will launch on 8 June.

