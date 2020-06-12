D1NZ To Return With Auckland Indoor Arena Event Live On Sky Sport

The Valvoline D1NZ National Drifting Championship has locked in its long-awaited return with a groundbreaking new indoor motorsport event.

During the lockdown period caused by the coronavirus pandemic, D1NZ reviewed its last two event deliveries and in a major move has teamed up with Sky Sport to deliver a new event concept.

The first big move is the venue change from Hampton Downs in North Waikato to ASB Showgrounds in Auckland with a bespoke track built inside the three main exhibition halls. The second to last round of the championship will take place on July 3-4 with the D1NZ Pro Series and D1NZ Pro-Sport Series competitions.

It marks the second time in as many years that D1NZ has held an indoor event after the construction of a circuit inside Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium.

D1NZ can also confirm the final round of the championship will still take place at Pukekohe Park Raceway on July 31-August 1 where Pro and Pro-Sport titles will be decided.

Crucially, spectators will be allowed to attend the resumption of the season at the indoor event with 500 VIP fans set to attend. Fans will have two viewing areas, food, beverages and their own bar and it is expected tickets will sell out fast. Pukekohe will host fans throughout both grandstand’s with tickets on sale next week.

Coinciding with the ASB Showgrounds announcement is the addition of a theatrical show led by D1NZ and Live Wire Audio Visual.

Over 200 lights will be installed with flames and smoke effects lighting up the course as drivers drift through, under and around obstacles.

“This has never been done in New Zealand and during lockdown the goalposts for the event industry kept moving,” D1NZ Category Manager Brendon White said. “We wanted to inspire New Zealanders and show that anything is still possible, so we catered for a show that we could execute during the restricted lockdown period to showcase the sport in a new light.

“Drifting is in its infancy globally and is relatively still new in relation to other codes of motorsport.

“It is unknown how it will evolve in coming years so it’s great to be given the freedom to present motorsport in such an engaging manner to fans.

Furthermore, the series will help Kiwi kids through joint sponsors, partners, Sky Sport and drivers who are teaming up with Variety the Children’s Charity for its Warm Hearts Winter appeal.

The indoor event will include a live telethon-style fundraiser to help find the $140,000 needed to provide support for 417 Kiwi families and their children who currently don’t have adequate beds or bedding this winter.

D1NZ will be bringing in New Zealand celebrities to draw prizes throughout the evening for those who donate and giving 100 percent of the proceeds to Variety Warm Hearts Winter Appeal.

“We are really excited to be associated with the return of the Valvoline D1NZ Championship and its groundbreaking indoor event,”

Variety President, Richard Spilg, said. “Our partnership with D1NZ and Sky Sport could not have come at a better time. We have just launched our Winter Appeal to provide beds and bedding to children in need across the country. This collaboration will mean we can keep more Kiwi kids warm and healthy this winter.”

“Times are tough and we wanted to help during what is a challenging period for many whanau across Aotearoa,” said White. “The event will be loud (!). It’s something a true motorsport fan will really celebrate but it definitely fills the senses hence why the production is focused around the live Saturday night show on Sky Sport. We also can’t forget we are in a championship, so we’ll also ensure the track has most of the elements drivers would expect.”

For the NZ Announcement video on the Event you can find it here: https://www.facebook.com/D1NZOFFICIAL/videos/2655601604720829/

The Valvoline D1NZ National Drifting Championship new R4-5 dates.

Round 4: ASB Showgrounds Pro-Sport July 3rd Pro and Sky TV live plus Variety Warm Hearts Winter Appeal fundraiser July 4th

Round 5: Pukekohe Grand Final Friday July 31st Kaspa Transmissions Pro-Sport Saturday Pro and Sky TV Live Broadcast August 1st



Championship Leader board Top 5:

Taylor James - Roundwood S14 - 236 Points Cole Armstrong - Buteline G36 - 208 Points Daniel Woolhouse - Century Batteries Mustang - 188 Points Carl Thompson - Goodwin Performance S15 - 174 Points Liam Burke - Kiesel S13 - 124 Points

