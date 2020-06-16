Motor Racing Driver Suspended For Anti-doping Rule Violation

The Sports Tribunal has suspended race car driver Simeon Woolsey for two years after he admitted to purchasing two prohibited substances from an online supplier. Mr Woolsey’s suspension is backdated to 4 February 2020.

Mr Woolsey, who competed in the Honda Cup Series in 2020, ordered tamoxifen and clomiphene which are prohibited in and out of competition. Mr Woolsey ordered the products in an effort to counter a medical issue. He did this without the support of doctors.

“We understand that Mr Woolsey wasn’t trying to get an advantage, but unfortunately he breached the rules that are in place protect clean sport and maintain the integrity of sport”, said Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) Chief Executive Nick Paterson.

“The sports anti-doping rules also protect the health of our athletes. By self-medicating, he could have put himself at risk.

“We suggest that athletes always consult with a doctor or pharmacist before taking medication. We strongly encourage anyone competing in sport to check their medication on our website: https://drugfreesport.org.nz/medication-check.

“It’s always unfortunate when a ban from sport could have be avoided with a few simple checks.”

