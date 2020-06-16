Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Exciting Announcement From The International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival - Launch Of www.gsopera.tv

Tuesday, 16 June 2020, 6:09 pm
Press Release: The International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival

The launch of www.gsopera.tv – our new streaming service for the very best of our National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company and Festival productions at home and abroad since 1994 plus many other G&S Classics.

Unfortunately there is no International G&S Festival in 2020 because of Covid-19, but here, as is said in “The Mikado”, is a “substitute” – www.gsopera.tv

And The International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival will be back in earnest in 2021:

Buxton Opera House – from Saturday 31 July until Saturday 7 August 2021, and

Harrogate Royal Hall – from Sunday 8 August until Sunday 22 August 2021

Full programme details will be available later.

The International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival, and the Festival’s National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company, were established in 1994 and Festival has always taken place annually thereafter, except of course for this year because of Covid-19. Our aim is to celebrate the works of Gilbert and Sullivan, the writer and composer whose works are very much part of this country’s theatrical heritage and which continue to-day to be performed and enormously enjoyed throughout the world. It is generally acknowledged that G&S are the origins of the present day’s musical theatre genre and our Festival and Opera Company are keeping this legacy alive and relevant to present day audiences.

About www.gsopera.tv

There’s something for everyone, and our content will be constantly updated with new, exciting films for you to enjoy from the best seat in your house! - Sign in now on gsopera.tv and there’s even a discount until 18 May 2020.

And there’s free content to watch there too.

You can watch gsopera.tv on your tablet, laptop, smart TV, smartphone, or PC - anywhere with the internet. It’s easy to use and your purchases can be accessed on all your internet connected devices FOREVER.

Keep an eye out for our new, weekly podcasts and webinars starring your Festival favourites and Gilbert & Sullivan experts. They are coming soon and we can’t wait to share them with you. And we are selecting some outstanding films for an eagerly awaited virtual Festival in August, so this year you can simply stay safely at home and enjoy being entertained!

gsopera.tv lets you re-live treasured memories and enjoy those magical performances that have made the Gilbert & Sullivan Festival such an amazing and unique event.

