New Music Out Today From - Sweet Mix Kids Ft Rei And Maya, Joy X Libeau, Caco

SWEET MIX KIDS ft Rei and Maya -



Worldwide Djs and producer duo, gracing the stage of some of the biggest festivals ever - Coachella for example...

SWEET MIX KIDS FT. MAYA & REI – GET SERIOUS

Kiwi DJ/Production duo & VNZMA Finalists Sweet Mix Kids (Sandom Ihaia and Chris Scott), recently crafted a trans-Tasman pop duet between Australian artist MAYA and dropped in a te reo Māori verse from Aotearoa’s own Rei called ‘Get Serious.’

‘Get Serious’ is the age-old sound of a relationship finding its boundaries as MAYA and Rei playfully explore what they want and expect from one another

over another high vibe Sweet Mix Kids production.

WATCH THE LYRIC VID HERE

MAYA, rules the track with her strong vocals and presence, while Rei brings more of his native language to an international pop canvas. You’ve never heard te reo Māori in this way before, and Rei is definitely bringing sexy back to te reo Māori music in 2020.

The song drips of summer pool parties, tropicana summers and steamy nights… or Sweet Mix Kids usual weekend shows! While they wind themselves around the world, SMK are always making new tunes. ‘Get Serious’ was written, produced and performed by Sweet Mix Kids, MAYA & Rei and the tune is mixed and mastered by Miles Walker at Silent Sound Studios (Beyonce, Rihanna, KYGO) in Atlanta. Assisted by Ryan Jumper.

Sweet Mix Kids have released loads of tunes as producers and collaborators such as -

‘Im Keanu Reeves’ (ft Kid Rei, Quin Devero and Marina Katerina)

‘Never Have I Ever’ (ft Cee-Blu and Rei),

‘Oh No’ (ft Laughton Kora)

Sweet Mix Kids are at their brightest LIVE, you’ll see them again at festivals in 2020!!

Until then, get your fix at:

www.sweetmixkids.com

JOY x LIBEAU - Christchurch duo,

live music improvisational streaming experiences, NomD inhouse shop experimentations and more!

It’s rare to find a more exciting working music duo than JOY and LIBEAU. They are always writing music, for the pure love of making music, rather than the usual album or project album format. Whether watching their jams or going through their newest tunes, it’s always like you're welcomed into their world of experimentation.

This is their latest single ‘Every Good Thing’ and it was written after the passing of a friend. From the soft house kick, to the vibrant stabs, in regular JOY style nothing is expected from the start to the end. The track has an eerie undertone but it is bubbly and joyous at the same time…

Check out the ‘Every Good Thing’ Single here

Soundcloud link // Youtube Visualizer Link

“I felt him there with me and the song is just an expression of the one sided conversation I had with him the days following. I was flooded with memories, all the beautiful moments and quirks of personality, humour, and kindnesses. Heiner Dunke.’ JOY

A true musician, Joy is always writing and exploring sound and sharing what he creates… in 1 year he dropped 3 EPs and an album and looks to drop another album, this year in July, as the music doesn't stop. Libeaus voice has a rich, smooth chocolatey quality and matched with JOYs unique layered beats, you’d be pressed to find a sound that can match up.

JOY x LIBEAU love to push music boundaries, such as performing their Zen sessions in nature and streaming straight from their studio. They have also made art with fragmented sounds, such as when they set up and performed for 3 days in the Christchurch Plume Store Window, which features NomDs style and fashion, an inspiration for the duo.

Get lost inside their sound and catch your own rhythm.

For more including Zen sessions and the next album - https://www.facebook.com/joyxlibeau/

JOYXLIBEAU INSTAGRAM

CACO - young new rapper/singer/producer from south Auckland/Arabian heritage

Staying true to his hard work ethic, Raneem aka CACO is back with a personal Anthem called 'Myself'.

Listen here (on Spotify)

This is the second tune released from this young upcoming artist and even though it is on the grittier side of hip-hop, it is super catchy and CACO produced the track with his ‘lone-wolf’ style, which is no small feat! The last single was ‘She Dont Want’ ft Sam V, which did well considering it amidst lockdown.

Hailing from South Auckland and proudly of Arabian descent, CACO’s lyrical content and cadence in ‘Myself’ is staunch and a straight up tone. It is also a self-anthem motivational track about getting things done, which is what gives this track a kiwi vibe, as we are known as a DIY nation.

The self-produced track also showcases CACO's Middle Eastern background with bouncy, perc-laden drums and ethnic instrumentation, which stays connected to his roots however, still integrates into the Aotearoa musical landscape. ‘Myself’ pays homage to CACO’s cultural influences and also tells his story of music producing and coming up as an independent artist.

For more from CACO check out - www.cacotherapper.com

Check out Soundcloud to see what CACO has been producing:

https://soundcloud.com/cacotherapper

--

