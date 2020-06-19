Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Honest Liars Comedy Improv Show And Workshops

Friday, 19 June 2020, 4:26 pm
Press Release: Honest Liars Improv

Who: Honest Liars Improv Comedy Jam
When: 7 PM Sunday, 5 July,2020

Where: The Jam Factory – Historic Village – 17th Ave – Tauranga
Price: $10 Tickets available at the door or online at www.honestliarsimprov.co.nz

Who: Free Taster Comedy Improv Workshop

When: 9:15AM Saturday, 11 July,2020

Where: The Jam Factory – Historic Village – 17th Ave – Tauranga
Price: Free Taster Workshop Sign up at enquiries@honestliarsimprov.co.nz

Live Improv Comedy is Back. Bring your friends and come have a laugh. It’s improvised comedy with no script. Everything is made up on the spot. Suggestions from the audience inspire scenes for the show. Improv is spontaneous, entertaining, and fun. Anything can happen and often does.

Clever, quick-witted, and charming. Dumb, silly, and potentially offensive. Both statements equally define an Honest Liars Improv Show, coming the 1st Sunday of each month to The Jam Factory – Historic Village – 5 July 7PM, shares traits with TV favourite Who’s Line is it Anyway?

The audience suggestions make up the content of the show. Fun comedy games such as World Worst, Space Jump and Film Noir are sure to delight audiences. A great night out for a group of friends.

And back by popular demand are Improv Workshops. Try your hand at comedy improv, meet some new friends or improve your confidence and public speaking. It’s fun and a great experience for all. A Free Taster to Improv Workshop is being held Saturday, 11 July 9:15AM – 11:15AM at The Jam Factory. A series of workshops to follow.

Honest Liars are the Bay of Plenty’s only comedy improv troupe. Evolving from a group of players from Papamoa, this group has grown to doing commercial shows, performing for events and parties and offers corporate improv training for businesses.

