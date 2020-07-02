Folk Pop Duo 'Looking For Alaska' Releases Their New Single, ‘Fall Into You’

‘Fall Into You’ is a sweet and sultry indie/folk/pop song, with some Angus and Julia Stone, She + Him vibes, but with unmistakable musicianship skills of Amy Maynard (Ngāti Porou) and Aaron Gott.

This is the first single from the album ‘Light and Shadow’ which is due to drop late 2020. It is full of ballads, slow moods, retro reverbs and is a collection of lyrical memories and emotional observations, very true to the duo's songwriting style.

You also may have seen Amy win a significant Mums isolation song award on '7 sharp'... watch here.

LFA’s sophomore self-titled album was released in 2016 and it was nominated for best debut album at the NZ Taite music awards in 2017 and spent 12 weeks on the NZ album charts, peaking at number 9 on the NZ charts. The album has received over 100,000 streams on Spotify, and has seen LFA complete 2 headline tours of NZ, tour internationally in Europe and Australia, at home at the Auckland Folk Festival, Whare Flat Folk Festival, TSB Festival of Lights and Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival.

LFA have a busy year ahead, including more single releases, a headline tour of NZ, and their first tour of the USA which includes a performance at Salmonfest in Alaska, which unfortunately had to be postponed until the following year.

‘Fall Into You’ was produced and mixed by The Sitting Room’s Ben Edwards (Aldous Harding, Nadia Reid, Marlon Williams, Tami Neilson), with drums and percussion played by Indie-Folk musician Ryan Fisherman, and featuring fiddle virtuoso Pascal Roggen (NZ’s Albi & The Wolves, UK’s Shez Raja). The track was mastered by Kog Studio’s Chris Chetland (with mastering credits for Dua Lipa, Snoop Dog and Bebe Rexha).

‘Looking For Alaska’ really shine when they are performing live… they are not to be missed!

You’ll fall for Amys vivacious pitch perfectness and Aarons soft rich voice. Catch the duo jamming covers at your local spot, or closer to summer when they’ll be a beautiful pop-folk addition to those Aotearoa summer days.

For more, go to: www.lookingforalaska.co.nz

