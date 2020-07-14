The Sensonauts Present: Bass Massage

When: 8.30-10.30pm, Fri 31 July & Sat 1 Aug 2020

Where: Vogelmorn Bowling Club

Bass Massage is a new and unique event combining exquisite music, top quality sound and physical massage into a gorgeous experience. As you lie back and sink into your sensations of sound and touch, you'll be taken on a beautiful voyage of deep listening through electronic, filmic and sonically surprising music.

Musician Òran Mór will create a carefully tended soundscape of exploration for you, taking you from realms high and low to peculiar and powerful. As he crafts four movements to follow symphonic form, you will be lulled, entranced, at times intrigued and surprised, and finally tempted into exploring how your body wants to move as the beats gradually rise in tempo.

With Tub's Audio providing an exceptional sound system, your ears will tingle with aural excitement while your body feels the beauty of bass. The Sensonauts will guide you to feel into your senses and heighten your sound awareness at the start. And your body can melt into bliss as you are massaged by an experienced masseur at a point during the journey, working with the rhythms of the music.

Òran Mór is Wellington-based DJ/producer Oliver Macro, a lifelong lover of sound and all of its ethereal properties. A familiar figure among the psychedelic, circus, and alternative outdoor-loving communities of Aotearoa, Òran Mór is known for an intricate and considered approach to music and sound, with a love of stylistic diversity and the spaces between sonic worlds. He is the ideal navigator for this adventure through sound.

There are limited spaces for this special event (max 30 people each show, 2 nights only).There will be two experienced masseurs, and the massage will be clothed.

What is The Sensonauts?

A femme-run start-up launched in 2019, which creates experiences and explorations of music, dance, the senses, joy, connection and more.

Book tickets at buytickets.at/thesensonauts

Tickets $34 per person + $1 booking fee

Find The Sensonauts on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thesensonauts

