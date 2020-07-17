The Others Way Music Festival Date Announced For 2020

Mermaidens - credit Ben Howe.

Flying Out is thrilled to confirm that beloved music event The Others Way music festival will return for a sixth consecutive year on Friday 11 September.

The annual multi-venue extravaganza is known for a line-up packed with emerging and established stars of the New Zealand music scene, and Flying Out’s Matthew Davis says it’s more important than ever for The Others Way to go ahead.

“It’s been a tough year for Karangahape Road and the wider music community. We had to think very seriously about whether to go ahead with the festival this year, but concluded that the very best way to support bands, our local venues and the hospitality community is to put on a show,” Davis said.

“The Others Way has become a fixture on the calendar for music lovers as well as one of the busiest nights of the year for the venues and nearby bars and restaurants. Karangahape Road is going to be packed on the night of the festival which will be great for everyone.

"There are over 40 acts set to play, and we know fans will be excited about making new discoveries and hearing from their favourites. We've got a strong line-up and we'll be ready to share it very soon."

The 2020 festival will take place across 14 venues including The Wine Cellar, Whammy Bar and Backroom, Neck of the Woods, Galatos & Galatos Basement, The Studio, Thirsty Dog Tavern & Cafe, Audio Foundation as well as two new venues - Phoenix Cabaret and Monster Valley.

The Others Way also introduces a new all ages precinct on Pitt Street including the Girls Rock Camp stages, with a limited number of all ages tickets available just for the all ages venues. Festival ticket holders can also use their wristbands to access these venues, allowing families the chance to see live music together.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 17 July from 10am - in store at Flying Out, at flyingout.co.nz or via Under The Radar. The festival line-up is set to be announced in the coming weeks.

About The Others Way

Now in its sixth year, The Others Way is a boutique multi-venue music festival across the Karangahape Road precinct, this year it occurs on September 11. A cherished late winter pilgrimage to the home of music’s creative spirit- Karangahape Road - to bathe in the sound of independent artistry. With over 2500 people in attendance and perennially sold out, it’s a festival that continues to grow into the future. This year especially is really a chance to showcase what the festival has always believed - that Aotearoa has a world-class independent live music scene that we should all be very proud of.

The Others Way is hosted by Flying Out, an online and physical music store appropriately located on the spiritual home of cutting-edge New Zealand culture - Karangahape Road, it is a multi-venue, multi-genre showcase of independent music. The festival will once again host some of New Zealand’s iconic music names, artists that find themselves unexpectedly home due to Covid-19 and exciting new acts you’ve never heard of.

The Others Way has hosted very early performances from artists that have broken into the mainstream consciousness soon afterwards, from Aldous Harding to The Beths, and Church & AP to Benee.

