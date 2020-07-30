ARL Judicial Committee – July 25 Incident

The Auckland Rugby League Judicial Committee on Wednesday night found both the Bay Roskill and Papakura U13 teams guilty as charged of bringing the game into disrepute, following an incident which occurred after the final whistle of a game between the two sides on Saturday, July 25.

Following the incident, a match report was received from the match referee and a report of an alleged assault was also received from the Papakura Rugby League Club.

The hearing was confined to an investigation into the teams’ incident and did not address the alleged assault charge, as that is subject to an ongoing Police complaint. The Judicial Committee has reserved the right to reopen the case once the Police investigation has concluded.

The Judicial Committee imposed a suspended $1000 good behavior bond, plus a suspended removal from the competition sentence for the remainder of the 2020 season on both teams.

Present at the hearing were the Auckland Rugby League Judicial Committee, officials and club representatives from both sides, the match referee and an Auckland Rugby League Referees’ Association representative.

The Auckland Rugby League will make no further comment on this matter, pending the Police investigation.

