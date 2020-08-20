Announcing A New Season Of Revolutionary Short Documentaries

New Zealand’s most popular short documentary initiative has returned today with a brand-new collection of eight short documentaries, each taking on the turbulent year of 2020 in their own way. Available to watch now for free on all devices via loadingdocs.net and TVNZ OnDemand.

In this unprecedented year of political, cultural and social upheaval, Loading Docs new collection of short documentaries capture unique viewpoints on contemporary history, inviting audiences to see this year’s events from a new perspective. An emotional spectrum of stories await.

Featuring high-profile responses to the pandemic, racism and politics, subjects include Chlöe Swarbrick, Guled Mire, Dr. Siouxsie Wiles and a very special Olympic hopeful Chunli Li, chasing her one last shot at gold.

Alongside well known faces, viewers can expect the unexpected with stories on the fight to save the majestic Kauri, a self-deprecating 40-year-old on a mission to finally ditch her period cringe, wahine hunters determined to lead a self-sustained sisterhood and courageous filmmaking when a director takes to the sky to understand her Uncle’s death.

“In the past year, many unforeseen things have happened in Aotearoa, New Zealand,” says Julia Parnell, Co-founder & Executive Producer. “Through the unknown, our Loading Docs filmmakers have stayed strong to create eight documentaries about some of the most important issues in modern history. I could not be prouder of the team's tenacity to not only finish the films but to have crafted exceptional stories that will open hearts and minds.”

Loading Docs is a multi award-winning short documentary initiative achieving over 13.9 million views to date and providing mentorship to documentary makers through the development process, crowdfunding, production and distribution.

Loading Docs is a Notable Pictures initiative made with support from NZ On Air, alongside the New Zealand Film Commission and Te Māngai Pāho.

Watch the full collection now:

Loading Docs - www.loadingdocs.net

TVNZ OnDemand - www.tvnz.co.nz/shows/loading-docs

OK Chlöe

Millennial MP, Chlöe Swarbrick, challenges the establishment during the most important year of her political career.

In a momentous year, Aotearoa’s youngest MP vows to radically change the political status quo from within. But behind the ‘OK Boomer’ politician is a person. Chlöe must weigh up the pressures placed on her versus her innate desire to make a difference. Learn what it’s truly like being a revolutionary member of parliament in a political system disconnected from those it represents.

Director: Charlotte Evans | Producer: Letisha Tate-Dunning

www.loadingdocs.net/okchloe

Going Home

To celebrate the adventurous life of her late Uncle Clive, she takes a leap of faith and learns to fly.

A decade after his death, Ashley takes off on an emotional journey of reconnection. Following in her Uncle’s larger-than-life footsteps, she wants to do one of the things he loved most, fly like a bird. Can his memory instill Ashley with the courage she needs to reignite her zest for life, and understand his?

Director: Ashley Williams | Producer: Ruth Korver

www.loadingdocs.net/goinghome

One Year On

A year after the Christchurch Mosque terror attack, a voice for the Muslim & refugee community asks himself what more he can do.

Approaching the memorial of the 51 victims, Guled Mire prepares to step back into the spotlight. When the one year anniversary is overshadowed by a national health crisis, frustration starts to grow at the lack of change. Struggling to get his perspective heard and at a personal crossroads, Guled worries that the opportunity to confront racism and islamophobia has passed. Can he stand up once more to make a difference?

Director: Francesca Mackenzie

Producers: Nicola Bailey & Adorate Mizero

www.loadingdocs.net/oneyearon

Table for One

Against all odds, an ageing table tennis icon sacrifices it all for one last shot at Olympic greatness.

In her final bid for gold, New Zealand’s Chunli Li, faces the lonely road of isolation and self-funding in sport, unveiling the reality of her tireless commitment to win. Joining her after-hours reveals an intimate glimpse into the true sacrifice of a sporting legend whose hopes of achieving her lifelong goal begin to fade.

Director: Jenny Gao | Producer: Mia Maramara

www.loadingdocs.net/tableforone

Te Wao Nui

Kauri are dying. A traditional Māori healer has one last chance to save an entire forest, one tree at a time.

A devastating disease threatens to destroy Aotearoa’s last remaining Kauri trees. Standing in the way of losing these prehistoric giants forever is a Māori healer. Tohe Ashby is looking for answers held within the ancient knowledge of the first nations of Aotearoa – mātauranga Māori. Discover the roots of indigenous medicine in a final bid to save the last of these great trees. E ara! Ka tangi te Kauri.

Director: Ngāriki Ngatae | Producer: Karen Sidney

www.loadingdocs.net/tewaonui

About Bloody Time!

A self-deprecating 40-year-old on a mission to finally ditch her period cringe.

On the brink of her 40th birthday and fed up with her bloody period, filmmaker Rachel turns the camera on herself to challenge the shame that comes with her monthly visitor. Hellbent on breaking the code of silence, she drags her family and friends along for the ride. Will the hormones take over or can she find something in the mess to celebrate?

Director: Rachel Judkins | Producer: Linda Hughes

www.loadingdocs.net/aboutbloodytime

Wahine Warrior

After a brush with death, she was reborn a warrior. Using hunting as therapy, she must overcome her past to lead a self-sustained sisterhood.

Pania Tepaiho-Marsh understands the anxiety for single parents to put kai on the table. Reinventing herself to help other wahine escape the same life of welfare and abuse, she enriches them with hunting skills to live off the land. However, with the feeling they’re ‘destined to be nothing’, can Pania help them harness a fear of the unknown to build a revolution?

Director: Emma Calveley | Producer: Nix Jaques

www.loadingdocs.net/wahinewarrior

Siouxsie & the Virus

A science superhero with pink hair wages war on COVID-19 to convince an entire nation to lockdown.

With time running out to fight the oncoming pandemic, an unconventional expert delivers vital information to a panicked public. Go behind-the-scenes as Dr Siouxsie Wiles faces a growing media storm from the confines of her family home. Siouxsie & the Virus is a unique insight into one woman’s countdown to a defining moment in New Zealand history.

Director: Gwen Isaac | Producer: Phillida Perry

www.loadingdocs.net/siouxsie

