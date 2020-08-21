New Zealand’s Third-largest Participatory Event Is Going Ahead In Wellington

New Zealand’s third-largest participatory event is going ahead here in Wellington. As many countries around the world remain in lockdown, Sport Wellington has announced that Wellington Round the Bays will take place on 21 February 2021. Supported by Brendan Foot Supersite as naming rights partner, the event is expected to be the biggest yet with more people taking up walking and running as a result of Lockdown.

Along with sponsoring other local events, Brendan Foot Supersite has chosen to continue their support as part of their community focus. “Local events such as this are iconic and treasured by so many people, so after a decade of involvement, we are proud to be the naming rights sponsor for the third year running of the Brendan Foot Supersite Round the Bays,” said Matt Foot, Principal Dealer.

Organisers Sport Wellington are pleased to have most of their sponsors back on board and are looking forward to providing an event that promotes physical activity, health and wellbeing, and continuing their work towards achieving a goal of becoming a zero-waste event by 2025.

With a range of green initiatives planned for 2021, John Grieve, Event Director of Sport Wellington commented, “Last year we diverted 756kg of waste from landfill, eliminated over 30,0000 compostable cups and were the largest event using reusable cups, among other initiatives. This year we are planning to continue our efforts to be an environmentally-friendly event.”

The sustainability efforts of the iconic fun run/walk event have been recognised at this year’s Wellington Gold Awards where Round the Bays was recently announced as a finalist in the Green Gold category and in the NZ Beautiful Awards, as one of three national finalists in the Most Sustainable Business Project category.

Brendan Foot Supersite are pleased to be able to help with the environmental focus. “Last year we saw the impact that our hybrid and electric vehicles had on the event’s aim to reduce its impact on the environment. This included the reduction of CO2 emissions by 164%, which we believe was an amazing achievement,” Matt Foot said.

Round the Bays is again supporting the wellness of the Wellington region with The Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand being chosen by the organisers as the Principal Charity of the event for the second consecutive year.

“The Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand is delighted to be the Principal Charity Partner of Wellington Round the Bays 2021,” said Shaun Robinson, Chief Executive of Mental Health New Zealand.

The charity has a strong connection with the event as exercise and physical health is positively associated with mental health and wellbeing, and Robinson is strongly encouraging people to participate. “We are asking Kiwis to keep moving for mental health! Get the whānau together to walk or run on behalf of the Mental Health Foundation at Wellington Round the Bays 2021 to do something good for NZ, yourself and ensure that we can continue our good mahi.”

Affiliated event charities, which participants can also choose to represent, will be announced in September.

Brendan Foot Supersite Round the Bays will take place on 21 February 2021 around Wellington’s beautiful waterfront, where the whole family can enjoy a day of being active regardless of their age and abilities.

Registrations open on the 5th of November 2020. Early bird pricing will be available until midnight 30 November.

To find out more visit www.wellingtonroundthebays.co.nz

