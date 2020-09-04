Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Stan Walker Announces Book Tour

Friday, 4 September 2020, 8:33 am
Press Release: Stan Walker

An Intimate Evening is, an up close and personal night with Stan. Like you've never seen him before, Stan will discuss his memoir, Impossible with Mike King and perform acoustic renditions of some of his greatest hits, including Bigger, Give and Choose.

Publishing 7th October, Impossible: My Story (HarperCollins NZ) is a personal reflection on life growing up in a family where love and violence were horribly entwined. It’s a story about forgiveness and a journey to redemption. It’s a tale of a young Māori boy from Tauranga finding his place and purpose in the world, while never forgetting who he is, where he came from and who he came from.

Meet the man behind the music and hear what really went down on the way to the top. He has always lived his life with authenticity - what you see is what you get, doing life only as he can do. It’s an opportunity to bring your questions to Stan in this very unique setting.

Tickets will be available from Ticketspace 9 September.

