Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Flight Cancellations Cause Further Schedule Changes At OFC Men's Champions League 2024

Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 7:07 pm
Press Release: Oceania Football Confederation

Travel disruptions have caused Ifira Black Bird FC's opening match at the OFC Men's Champions League 2024 in Tahiti to be postponed by 24 hours. 

Already facing a delayed start due to the collapse of Air Vanuatu last week, the Port Vila-based side has been stranded in Nadi in Fiji when their Air Calin flight was cancelled.

This occurred after the Noumea Airport grounded all flights due to blockades erected at the airport which led to its closure.

It has forced a further reshuffle to the schedule as per below:
 

  1. Match day 2 will now be split over 2 days:
  • AS Magenta vs. Vaivase-Tai FC will remain on Wednesday 15 May 2024
  • AS Pirae vs. Ifira Black Bird FC will be rescheduled to Thursday 16 May 2024
  1. Match day 3 will now be played on Saturday 18 May 2024
  2. The previously rescheduled match day 1 match between Ifira Black Bird FC and AS Magenta will be moved to Monday 20 May.


The semi-finals and final, scheduled for May 22 and May 24 (Tahiti time) respectively, are unchanged.

All matches at the OFC Men’s Champions League 2024 will be streamed LIVE and FREE on FIFA+.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Oceania Football Confederation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 