Flight Cancellations Cause Further Schedule Changes At OFC Men's Champions League 2024

Travel disruptions have caused Ifira Black Bird FC's opening match at the OFC Men's Champions League 2024 in Tahiti to be postponed by 24 hours.

Already facing a delayed start due to the collapse of Air Vanuatu last week, the Port Vila-based side has been stranded in Nadi in Fiji when their Air Calin flight was cancelled.

This occurred after the Noumea Airport grounded all flights due to blockades erected at the airport which led to its closure.

It has forced a further reshuffle to the schedule as per below:



Match day 2 will now be split over 2 days:

AS Magenta vs. Vaivase-Tai FC will remain on Wednesday 15 May 2024

AS Pirae vs. Ifira Black Bird FC will be rescheduled to Thursday 16 May 2024

Match day 3 will now be played on Saturday 18 May 2024 The previously rescheduled match day 1 match between Ifira Black Bird FC and AS Magenta will be moved to Monday 20 May.



The semi-finals and final, scheduled for May 22 and May 24 (Tahiti time) respectively, are unchanged.

All matches at the OFC Men’s Champions League 2024 will be streamed LIVE and FREE on FIFA+.

