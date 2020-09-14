Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

One Of NZ’s Largest Community Publications Translated Into Te Reo Māori

Monday, 14 September 2020, 9:35 am
Press Release: West Auckland Trusts

One of NZ’s largest free community publications will be published in both te reo Māori and English for the first time - in celebration of Māori Language Week (Te Wiki o te Reo Māori).

Auckland charities which support Māori are also set to benefit from the move.

According to the latest Census data, Māori make up more than a tenth (12%) of the Auckland population or around 181,000 of the region’s 1.57million residents.

The Trusts monthly community magazine Our West distributes more than 90,000 copies throughout the West Auckland region every two months.

In addition to millions of dollars in financial support provided by The Trusts each year, their publication also helps to raise the profile of local charities and organisations such as Tipu E Rea Whānau Services – a local group that works with the Māori Women’s Welfare League and helps support and mentor young mothers.

Allan Pollard, The Trusts CEO says the move is designed to inspire interest in te reo Māori.

“We have been looking for a creative way to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori and felt the bilingual publication of the title would be one of the most effective ways to acknowledge the importance of this national language.

“At the same time, we want to do something tangible to help the dozens of community organisations which work tirelessly to support Māori throughout our region,” he says.

Pollard says over six million copies of the magazine have been distributed during the six-year history of the title.

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori runs from the 14-20 Mahuru (September).

