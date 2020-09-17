NZTrio Embark On Nationwide Tour This October

NZTrio forges on with the second concert in their 2020 series, InterFusions. The concert will have not only two outings in Auckland – an intimate version at Pah Homestead on 3 October and a grand Concert Chamber version on 18 October – but also a whopping eight further performances around the country thanks to a timely and supportive Chamber Music New Zealand tour and a concert at the Harcourts Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival, making the most of the unique position 2020 has dealt.

“We're super excited to be on tour around the country again! We haven't been able to tour for yonks and that gap has made us appreciate it even more. We know people are keen to come out and share these musical experiences so we've pulled together some fascinating and very special music to share - we're really looking forward to it!” – NZTrio

July saw NZTrio return with their first concert of the year Origins at the Concert Chamber, which Radio 13’s Clare Martin called “ambitious and triumphant”. Following on from this spellbinding performance, Somi Kim (piano), Amalia Hall (violin) and Ashley Brown (cello) take a global tour through the rich sounds of Greek-Canadian, Sri Lankan-Canadian, New Zealand-Japanese and European works with InterFusions.

InterFusions begins with Beethoven’s powerful and foreboding C minor trio, an impressive affidavit to his masterful talents. Then we teleport far from Europe into works that are steeped in the diverse cultural backgrounds of their composers. Works by Greek-Canadian Christos Hatzis and Sri Lanka-Canadian Dinuk Wijeratne embrace a brand new work by New Zealand-Japanese composer, Salina Fisher. Her piece draws inspiration from the Japanese art of “Kintsugi”, where broken ceramic pieces are carefully reassembled, enhancing their inherent strength and beauty. We finish with Ravel’s famous Trio, a rich infusion of his French, Spanish, Basque and Roman Catholic influences.

DATES AND BOOKING DETAILS:

AUCKLAND*

Saturday, October 3, 6:00pm - The Wallace Arts Centre, Pah Homestead**

Sunday, October 18, 5:00pm - The Town Hall, Concert Chamber***

CHAMBER MUSIC NEW ZEALAND TOUR

Wellington: Sunday, September 27, 3:00pm – St. Andrew’s on the Terrace

Rotorua: Thursday, October 1, 7:30pm – The Harvest Centre

Waikanae: Sunday, October 4, 2:30pm – Waikanae Memorial Hall

Christchurch: Wednesday, October 7, 7:30pm – The Piano

Lower Hutt: Thursday, October 8, 7:30pm - St. Marks Church, Woburn Road

Whangarei: Saturday, October 10, 7:00pm – Old Library Building Arts Centre

Warkworth: Sunday, October 11, 4:00pm – Warkworth Town Hall

HARCOURTS HAWKE’S BAY ARTS FESTIVAL (view the whole programme)

Havelock North: Sunday, October 25, 5:30pm - Blyth Performing Arts Centre (Iona College)

Duration approx. 1.5 hours plus interval

*Complimentary refreshments following the Auckland performances

**Slightly shortened version of 1 hour no interval, see website for details

***Special price of $35 for those who also attend Pah Homestead concert, email Jessica at manager@nztrio.com for details

If you weren’t able to attend Origins in July, there are two scheduled performances for November:

Thursday, November 19, 7pm - City Gallery Wellington

Saturday, November 21, 5pm - Nathan Homestead, Auckland

Tickets on sale at: www.nztrio.com/event-directory/

facebook.com/nztrio

twitter.com/nztrio (@nztrio)

Instagram: NZTrio

Concert 2: InterFusions

Beethoven Piano Trio No. 3

Hatzis Old Photographs

Fisher (NZ) Kintsugi (new commission)

Wijeratne Love Triangle

Ravel Piano Trio in A minor

Click here for full downloadable pdf programme notes or find them on the NZTrio website here.

© Scoop Media

