An Exhibition Not To Be Missed. Heroes By Wellington Painter Rieko Woodford-Robinson

Join us for the much-awaited 3rd solo exhibition of Wellington painter Rieko Woodford-Robinson.

Come and view an impressive series of paintings titled Heroes. This exhibition will feature anthropomorphic portraits of native New Zealand birds, executed with exquisite detail and endearing personality.

Rieko Woodford-Robinson's work is influenced by Pop Surrealism and the Old Masters. Aesthetic elements of Japanese pop culture such as kawaii (cute) also appear in her paintings, finely balanced with melancholy and knowing humour.

Join us for an exhibition opening event October 8 5:30-7:30pm

The exhibition will be open daily during the following hours:

Monday-Friday: 10am-5pm

Saturday: 10am-4pm

Sunday: 11am-3pm

Visit blackdoorgallery.co.nz for further info.

Black Door Gallery

251 Parnell Road

Parnell

Auckland

09 368 4554

