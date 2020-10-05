Ancestry Reveals The Most Unusually-named Occupations From 19th Century New Zealand

Find out if your ancestors were splitters, lumpers, clickers, or cutlers

Ancestry, the leader in family history, is celebrating some of the most unusually-named occupations of our ancestors, by providing free access to all historic New Zealand and Australian records on the site, today 5 October 2020.

These online collections, including electoral rolls, census and military records, provide details of which jobs and occupations some of our forebears carried out in 19th century and early 20th century New Zealand.

The early Pakeha settlements of New Zealand were labour-intensive hubs, with horse and carriage the dominant form of transportation on land. Not surprisingly, many of the 19th century occupations reflect that reality, including Groom, Wheelwright, Saddler, Ironmonger, Blacksmith, Tinsmith, Ropemaker, and Coach Builder.

While many of these jobs are either non-existent or rare today, most Kiwis are likely to have a sense of what some of these professions involved. However, some other occupations that appear in the 19th century electoral rolls may stump people today.

Ten occupations with unusual names from 19th century New Zealand records

Splitter - manipulated and split stone into different forms such as blocks, cobbles, tiles Currier - processed leather to make it strong, flexible and waterproof Caulker - drove tar-soaked fibres of cotton and hemp into seams between planks of a wooden vessel Cutler - made, sold, and repaired knives and other cutting instruments Tidewaiter - boarded ships on arrival to enforce customs regulations Turnkey – in charge of prison keys Waterman - ferried passengers in small boats on harbours and rivers Brazier - worked with brass Clicker – cut uppers from leather for boots and shoes Lumper - loaded and unloaded goods from carriages and trucks

