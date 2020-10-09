Stacked Carpark, Music and Art Concert

39 Boulcott Street, Wellington, Saturday 10th October 2020

12pm-4pm

On Saturday 10h of October from 12-4pm, eleven Music students from Massey University’s College of Creative Arts will be opening an event to the public. The event, situated on 39 Boulcott Street in the Wilson’s car park will see a variety of bands perform to an audience as they walk up and through the levels of the car park. The students for the first year of the Commercial Music course decided that while playing music in an interesting space, such as a carpark, is cool, they could make it more creative by placing a speaker on each floor correlating to an instrument in the band, playing on the top floor. As the audience walks through the building they will be exposed to the raw sound of each instrument on each floor such as the guitar on the third floor and drums on the sixth floor.

During the day many Massey University bands will be performing such as Sweetspot, Tyrone Henderson, Josh Glennie, Eve Tatom, Esbee and the groups own band Illegally parked. The car park will be transformed from the cold concrete pillars into a hangout spot where families and groups of people are invited to hang out on beanbags, play pingpong and eat burgers from the burgerfuel stall.

The event is free and family friendly so come along and enjoy the music!



