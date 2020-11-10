Introducing Our 2021 Headliner: Tami Neilson!

The Cat's Out of the Bag!

We’re over the moon to announce our first HGAF 2021 headliner, the inimitable Tami Neilson.

Described by Rolling Stone as a “fire-breathing belter on her own terms”, no one forgets the first time they saw Tami Neilson. She can hush a room with an original song that channels the hurting spirit of Patsy Cline, melt hearts with the sensuality of Peggy Lee, or bring the audience to its feet on a rockabilly raver.

Tami Neilson grew up performing across North America with the Neilson Family Band working alongside greats such as Johnny Cash, Tanya Tucker and Kitty Wells. Then she fell in love with a New Zealander, moved to the bottom of the world and embarked on a solo career!

Tami's long list of accolades include Best Female Artist, Best Country Album, Best Country Song, an APRA Silver Scroll (songwriting) award and Album of the Year nominations.

On Saturday 20th of February, Tami performs on the beautiful Rhododendron Lawn. This family friendly show (children 12 and under free) will feature local support bands. Come dressed to the 9s for an evening of rock n’ roll and vintage Americana vibes.

Early Bird tickets are available for just $50.

Get Early Bird Tickets Now!

