Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

No New Zealand, Just 100% Pure Kindness For 24hrs On World Kindness Day

Friday, 13 November 2020, 8:47 am
Press Release: 100 Percent Pure New Zealand

100% Pure New Zealand is rebranding their social channels to 100% Pure Kindness today, sharing nothing but stories of good news and kind-heartedness for 24 hours on World Kindness Day.

Starting from 6:00am, stories of kindness from New Zealand and around the world will be shared across all social media platforms – Twitter, Instagram and Facebook – while the usual New Zealand destination content will be put on hold, in an unprecedented move.

“This is the first time we have ever rebranded our social channels with something other than New Zealand destination content,” says Brodie Reid, Director of Marketing New Zealand.

While this may seem a surprising decision for a tourism board, Brodie says that having a significant social platform denotes a responsibility and believes it is timely to take that on and spread kindness.

“In a year like 2020, celebrating kindness is more important than ever. We wanted to take time on World Kindness Day to remind people that despite a challenging year, kindness and caring are still at the core of us all,” says Brodie.

“Social media is too often a breeding ground for stress, anxiety or unkind behaviour but even witnessing acts of kindness can have a positive effect on people, so we hope these random acts of kindness spread a little hope and joy over the next 24 hours,” says Brodie.

Twitter have come on as a partner for the day to support the global movement.

“It’s great to see Tourism New Zealand sharing this important message of kindness to mark World Kindness Day. This year has brought with it unchartered territory, which makes the day that extra bit special,” says Angus Keene, Head of Client Partnerships at Twitter Australia / New Zealand.

“This campaign reminds us that while many of us continue to be physically separated, we can still connect virtually and spread messages of kindness around the world. That’s a powerful message, and one we’re proud to support” says Angus.

People from around the world are also encouraged to join in with the day and show the positive side of humanity by posting their own stories of random acts of kindness using the hashtag #PureKindness.

“We want to use our platform to highlight some of the amazing acts of kindness happening around the world and here in New Zealand,” says Brodie.

“It’s not just landscapes that Kiwis enjoy when they holiday in New Zealand, it’s the kind people and manaakitanga we experience across Aotearoa that makes our country special”.

ENDS

Notes 

  • 100% Pure New Zealand have a combined audience across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram of over 4.2M people globally
  • This is the first time 100% Pure New Zealand has promoted anything other than New Zealand destination content on its channels
  • Studies show it increases life satisfaction and decreases depression
  • It’s been proven that doing nice things for others boosts your serotonin, the chemical responsible for feelings of wellbeing. Altruism also boosts your endorphins, known as ‘helper’s high’. It eases stress and anxiety and affects the chemical balance of your heart, potentially helping you live longer.
  • Want close relationships, less stress, a long, healthy, happier life and success? Be kind!
  • Altruism benefits others, but also makes us feel better. Acts of kindness have a chemical effect on the people who give, receive and witness them. Helping others helps yourself.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 100 Percent Pure New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men On Stage

Steinbeck also wrote the story as a stage play, which was first performed in the same year as his novella was published. The latest version of his original script is currently being staged by the Khandallah Arts Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Imperfect Offering Perform the Songs of Leonard Cohen

Cohen was nothing if not a snappy dresser, and the bands' stylish hats and tailored suits pay tribute to a poet and singer/songwriter who never flinched from looking good in the spotlight. More>>


Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 