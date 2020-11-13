No New Zealand, Just 100% Pure Kindness For 24hrs On World Kindness Day

100% Pure New Zealand is rebranding their social channels to 100% Pure Kindness today, sharing nothing but stories of good news and kind-heartedness for 24 hours on World Kindness Day.

Starting from 6:00am, stories of kindness from New Zealand and around the world will be shared across all social media platforms – Twitter, Instagram and Facebook – while the usual New Zealand destination content will be put on hold, in an unprecedented move.

“This is the first time we have ever rebranded our social channels with something other than New Zealand destination content,” says Brodie Reid, Director of Marketing New Zealand.

While this may seem a surprising decision for a tourism board, Brodie says that having a significant social platform denotes a responsibility and believes it is timely to take that on and spread kindness.

“In a year like 2020, celebrating kindness is more important than ever. We wanted to take time on World Kindness Day to remind people that despite a challenging year, kindness and caring are still at the core of us all,” says Brodie.

“Social media is too often a breeding ground for stress, anxiety or unkind behaviour but even witnessing acts of kindness can have a positive effect on people, so we hope these random acts of kindness spread a little hope and joy over the next 24 hours,” says Brodie.

Twitter have come on as a partner for the day to support the global movement.

“It’s great to see Tourism New Zealand sharing this important message of kindness to mark World Kindness Day. This year has brought with it unchartered territory, which makes the day that extra bit special,” says Angus Keene, Head of Client Partnerships at Twitter Australia / New Zealand.

“This campaign reminds us that while many of us continue to be physically separated, we can still connect virtually and spread messages of kindness around the world. That’s a powerful message, and one we’re proud to support” says Angus.

People from around the world are also encouraged to join in with the day and show the positive side of humanity by posting their own stories of random acts of kindness using the hashtag #PureKindness.

“We want to use our platform to highlight some of the amazing acts of kindness happening around the world and here in New Zealand,” says Brodie.

“It’s not just landscapes that Kiwis enjoy when they holiday in New Zealand, it’s the kind people and manaakitanga we experience across Aotearoa that makes our country special”.

ENDS

Notes

100% Pure New Zealand have a combined audience across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram of over 4.2M people globally

This is the first time 100% Pure New Zealand has promoted anything other than New Zealand destination content on its channels

Studies show it increases life satisfaction and decreases depression

It’s been proven that doing nice things for others boosts your serotonin, the chemical responsible for feelings of wellbeing. Altruism also boosts your endorphins, known as ‘helper’s high’. It eases stress and anxiety and affects the chemical balance of your heart, potentially helping you live longer.

Want close relationships, less stress, a long, healthy, happier life and success? Be kind!

Altruism benefits others, but also makes us feel better. Acts of kindness have a chemical effect on the people who give, receive and witness them. Helping others helps yourself.

