The Bee Gees Night Fever Hits NZ Stages Next Year!

It seems a Bee Gees revival is nigh! Showtime Australia has announced that their recently revamped tribute concert The Bee Gees Night Fever will be returning to New Zealand next year, November and December. Earlybird tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of HBO’s own announcement that their long-awaited Bee Gees documentary will premiere on New Zealand screens this coming December.

Bee Gees fans can expect all the disco dancefloor-fillers, smooth 70s ballads and 60s Pop standards that the world-renowned Australian band are famous for, including Stayin’ Alive, Jive Talkin’, You Should Be Dancin’, How Deep Is Your Love, More Than a Woman, Tragedy, If I Can’t Have You and so many more.

An international cast of classically-trained voices will recreate the Bee Gees’ famous three-part harmonies live on stage, with full band and all the glitz and glamour of a 70s disco.

The tour is visiting 24 venues nationally. Discounted earlybird tickets are available from this Friday.

www.facebook.com/thebeegeesshow

© Scoop Media

