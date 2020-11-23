Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi Tenor Geoff Sewell To Perform Inside The Waitomo Glowworm Caves

Monday, 23 November 2020, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Waitomo Glowworm Caves

One of New Zealand’s most spectacular natural attractions will host a unique dining and music experience next February.

The new event, Waitomo Glowworm Caves Underground Sounds, will be held on Saturday 13 February 2021.

The highlight will be an intimate performance by celebrated New Zealand tenor Geoff Sewell, the co-founder of the world’s first opera band, Amici Forever, inside the majestic glowworm cave known as the Cathedral, famous for its acoustics.

Geoff will add that special sparkle for those wanting to celebrate Valentine’s Day early. He will perform a range of classics like Nessun Dorma, O Sole Mio, How Great Thou Art and You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The Underground Sounds experience includes one night’s accommodation at the Novotel Hamilton Tainui Hotel, with attendees transported by coach to Waitomo. On arrival enjoy canapes and drinks and a private tour of the caves, before a special musical showcase featuring Geoff inside the stunning Cathedral.

Geoff's performance will be followed by dinner and selected beverages in the Visitor Centre, an innovative building that compliments the beautiful surrounding landscape and was awarded NZ architecture's most coveted prize, The New Zealand Architecture Medal, in 2011.

This unique experience is limited to 100 people.

Packages are on sale now through Fortis Events. For more information or to book, visit www.fortisevents.co.nz or email team@fortisevents.co.nz for more details.

Waitomo Glowworm Caves Underground Sounds is presented by Fortis Events and ESP Ventures, in partnership with Discover Waitomo and THL.

