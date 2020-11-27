There's A Tuesday Release EP 'Dance With Me Before We Cry' On MEOW

Kiwi indie pop sensations There’s A Tuesday release the highly anticipated debut EP, ‘Dance With Me Before We Cry’, out today via MEOW. Featuring stunning recent singles ‘Amsterdam’ and ‘Dandelions’, as well as new single ‘FOMO’, it’s a release that is sure to further enhance the female fronted band’s rapid rise as media, radio, playlist and festival favourites.

The EP’s lead single ‘Amsterdam’ has scored rave reviews across Australasian media, including features in Tonedeaf, Beat Magazine, 13th Floor, Scenestr and Amnplify, and strong radio play in the region.

A dreamy indie folk/ rock/ pop group from Christchurch, New Zealand, the band consists of two front women both on guitars and vocals, Nat Hutton and Minnie Robberds, with Angus Murray and Joel Becker on bass and drums, respectively. The EP was mixed by Will McGillivray, recorded by McGillivray/ Ryan Chin, and mastered by Olly Harmer (Naked and Famous, Broods).

Possessing wonderful harmonies and gorgeous songs, There’s A Tuesday won 2019’s Smokefree Rockquest, which provided the platform to record debut single ‘pinata head’ at Neil Finn’s Round Head Studios – the single rocketed to #13 on the New Zealand singles chart, and received frequent radio play nationwide. They’ve gone on to become the darlings of NZ’s festival circuit, landing upcoming spots at RNA, RNV, Le Currents, Electric Ave and more, as well as recent tours with The Butlers and Mako Road, and their very own headline tour this summer.

‘DANCE WITH ME BEFORE WE CRY’ TRACKLISTING:

1. FOMO

2. AMSTERDAM

3. PICTURE

4. SOUND OF THE STARS

5. DANDELIONS

6. NORTH WING

7. NIGHTMARE

RELEASE DATES:

‘DANCE WITH ME BEFORE WE CRY’ – EP – OUT NOVEMBER 27

‘FOMO – SINGLE – OUT NOVEMBER 27 | ‘AMSTERDAM’ – SINGLE – OUT NOW

