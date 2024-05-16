Resources To Support Artists Make Sustainable Careers And Businesses

Creative New Zealand has launched resources to support arts and creative practitioners make sustainable careers and businesses from their work.

The resources aim to support practitioners and arts organisations to implement Creative New Zealand’s Remuneration Policy. The policy sets out principles and practice guidelines aimed at supporting fair remuneration for artists and arts practitioners.

"We want to support artists to have the skills and tools they need to develop more sustainable careers,” Co-Manager, Policy and Performance Elizabeth Beale says.

“Being passionate about what you do doesn’t mean you shouldn’t make a living from it. Our research shows that creative professionals’ median income is $37,000, compared to the median of $61,800 for salary and wage earners. The median income from creative work alone is $19,500. For the arts sector to start to operate sustainably, we need to focus on lifting incomes and ensuring better conditions for artists and arts practitioners, especially in a challenging economic climate.” Beale says.

The Sustainable Careers resources cover three areas in which artists most want support: managing finances, navigating the law, and promoting and marketing.

Tātai Aho Rau Core Education developed the resources, calling on its broad experience in developing educational and informational material.

“We are really excited by this project. The brief was to produce practical, inclusive, accessible resources that can make a difference for people whose work we value,” Tātai Aho Rau Core Education Project Manager Fiona Summerfield says.

A diverse group of arts practitioners and arts organisations contributed to the development of the resources.

“Working with practitioners was vital. We needed to meet their needs and create resources that would help them make the shift to seeing themselves as businesses,” Summerfield says.

The Big Idea, NZ Fringe, and Ara Toi are partnering with Creative New Zealand to host introductory workshops in Auckland, Wellington, and Dunedin in May and June. Creative New Zealand will host an online workshop on 18 June to introduce the resources to anyone who registers to attend.

Register for the Sustainable Careers workshops

View the Sustainable Careers resources on our website

