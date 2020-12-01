Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Four Square Celebrates Local Community Heroes With Christmas Community Hero Award

Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 9:21 am
Press Release: Foodstuffs North island

Four Square and New Zealand communities have been looking after one another and those in need for more than 96 years, and with the year we’ve all had, we wanted to recognise our local community heroes this Christmas.

The Four Square Christmas Community Hero Award celebrates individuals who have had a positive impact in their local community in 2020 in one or more of the following ways:

· Looking after the elderly, vulnerable or housebound

· Feeding neighbours, community members or community groups

· Fostering community connection and togetherness

“It’s been a year like no other, and we want to recognise those who went above and beyond to look after those experiencing hardship in their communities this year,” says Rachael Allison, Head of Four Square, Foodstuffs New Zealand. “Four Square is here for New Zealand. It’s in our DNA to support locals and give back locally, and we’re excited about the launch of our inaugural Christmas Community Hero Award to accomplish just that.”

Nominations for the Four Square Christmas Community Hero Award open Tuesday 1 December and close Sunday 6 December. The winning five community heroes will each receive 1 x $500 Four Square gift card and 1 x $1,500 donation to a registered charity of their choosing. Together, we can keep looking after one another in our communities.

Nominators will be contacted week of 7 December and heroes will be announced week of 14 December.

Visit https://www.foursquare.co.nz/communityheroaward to learn more and to nominate your local community hero today.

Images: https://we.tl/t-KwIikOtj8w

