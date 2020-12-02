Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

100-day Countdown To Christchurch’s Free Garden Festival

Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 9:13 am
Press Release: Christchurch Garden Festival

With just 100 days to go, make sure you mark your calendar and add the free Grow Ōtautahi Christchurch Garden Festival to your list of post-Christmas must-do activities.

From 12-14 March 2021, visitors to Christchurch’s Botanic Gardens will see for free what’s growing in Canterbury. There’s something for everyone at Grow Ōtautahi – whether you’re an experienced horticulturalist, beginner gardener, home renovator, science enthusiast, food lover – or you just want somewhere fun to take the kids for a day out!

Fun for the family

You don’t have to know much about gardening to know you can have a great day out at Grow Ōtautahi. Our wonderful School Gardens celebrate the city’s youngest gardeners. The festival Kids’ Zone will also keep the little ones entertained with competitions, tree-climbing, sandpit digs and more, while parents explore, take-in a cooking demonstration, hear from science and garden experts, enjoy a bite to eat, do a spot of shopping and generally relax in the botanic gardens.

From your garden to your plate

Foodies will love Grow Ōtautahi, with top chefs led by our fabulous Food Ambassador Jax Hamilton showcasing their culinary skills in the Garden Kitchen. The line-up of kitchen maestros will create a dish from the Meadow Mushrooms Mystery Box of locally sourced ingredients. Jonny Schwass and the team at the Ilex Café will also have plenty of satisfying treats on hand so visitors will be entertained and inspired.

Sprucing-up your outdoors

Summer holidays are a great time to get working in the garden or your outdoor spaces. Our stunning exhibition gardens will inspire your home project and there will be practical help from exhibitors and retail areas on how to make your ideas a reality.

Starting your garden from scratch

Gardening is very on-trend, but many don’t know where to begin. You’ll be able to talk directly to the gardening experts at Grow. Our Beginner Gardening Ambassador Julia Atkinson-Dunn is focused on helping you learn the basics, while the workshop marquee will have expert demonstrations.

Sharing your horticultural passion

You’ll hear from the experts at our Terra Viva Workshops, while seasoned gardeners will be able to share their love of horticulture with like-minded people. Our Botanical Marquee showcases horticultural clubs and associations and you’ll also meet Canterbury’s amazing gardeners at the City Care Community Gardens exhibition.

Going science-crazy

Grow Ōtautahi celebrates innovation and different ways of thinking. Our Horticultural Futures Hub encourages robust discussion about existing and new technologies, promotes innovation and offers a top line-up of agricultural and science experts to lead the way.

A Garden Festival designed especially for the Garden City, Grow Ōtautahi celebrates our community, champions our environment and supports education. Grow Ōtautahi is run by the Christchurch Garden Festival Trust and is not-for-profit. Entry will be free to the public.

Grow Ōtautahi, 12-14 March 2021

Free entry in the Christchurch Botanic Gardens

WEB www.growotautahi.org.nz| FACEBOOK @growotautahi | INSTAGRAM @growotautahi

