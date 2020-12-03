Coming To DocPlay In December & January

DocPlay’s 20/21 summer season sees new release documentaries that range from an exploration of female empowerment to a biopic on once-in-a-generation talent John Belushi, and the downright kooky world of iconic 90s animated series Ren & Stimpy.

Key documentary highlights coming exclusively to DocPlay through December 2020 and January 2021 include:

The Leadership (December 10): Australian CEO and ‘dreamer' Fabian Dattner, leads an international group of 76 female scientists on an Antarctic voyage designed to transform them "into the sort of leaders they want to be."

The Leadership (December 10): Australian CEO and 'dreamer' Fabian Dattner, leads an international group of 76 female scientists on an Antarctic voyage designed to transform them "into the sort of leaders they want to be."

Belushi (December 31): A feature documentary from award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler ( The September Issue) about the too-short life of John Belushi, the once-in-a-generation talent who captured the hearts and funny-bones of audiences worldwide.

Country Music - A Film by Ken Burns (January 18): A story of America, one song at a time.

The End of the Storm (January 21): Featuring unprecedented access to Liverpool Football Club, The End of the Storm is the gripping feature-length inside story of the 2019/20 Premier League winning season.

Happy Happy Joy Joy - The Ren & Stimpy Story (January 28)

Also of note is a special collection of New Zealand content releasing on Christmas Eve (December 24) which includes:

Loading Docs 2019 collection - this collection of short documentaries features some of Loading Docs' most popular titles including international break-out hit Water Baby, and Meme Me , a look at how the Nek Minnit video took skater and artist Levi Hawken viral.

Celia - an acclaimed feature documentary by award-winning journalist Amanda Millar about the late social advocate Celia Lashlie's life, work and vision for a better New Zealand.

Rubbings From a Live Man - a semi-dramatised biography largely performed by the subject himself — legendary theatre actor and director Warwick Broadhead.

Meat - from director of box office hit This Town, Meat is the modern story of the animals we eat, as told by the people who never get to say their piece

DocPlay has new content added twice a week, every week and is available on: Web, Tablet, Mobile (iOS & Android), TelstraTV, AppleTV, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox

DocPlay costs $7.99 per month and has a 30-day free trial as standard, as well as discounted pricing for 6 & 12-month plans.

