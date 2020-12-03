Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Coming To DocPlay In December & January

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 5:17 pm
Press Release: DocPlay

DocPlay’s 20/21 summer season sees new release documentaries that range from an exploration of female empowerment to a biopic on once-in-a-generation talent John Belushi, and the downright kooky world of iconic 90s animated series Ren & Stimpy.

Key documentary highlights coming exclusively to DocPlay through December 2020 and January 2021 include:

  • The Leadership (December 10): Australian CEO and ‘dreamer' Fabian Dattner, leads an international group of 76 female scientists on an Antarctic voyage designed to transform them "into the sort of leaders they want to be."
  • Belushi (December 31): A feature documentary from award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler (The September Issue) about the too-short life of John Belushi, the once-in-a-generation talent who captured the hearts and funny-bones of audiences worldwide.
  • Country Music - A Film by Ken Burns (January 18): A story of America, one song at a time.
  • The End of the Storm (January 21): Featuring unprecedented access to Liverpool Football Club, The End of the Storm is the gripping feature-length inside story of the 2019/20 Premier League winning season.
  • Happy Happy Joy Joy - The Ren & Stimpy Story (January 28)

Also of note is a special collection of New Zealand content releasing on Christmas Eve (December 24) which includes:

  • Loading Docs 2019 collection - this collection of short documentaries features some of Loading Docs’ most popular titles including international break-out hit Water Baby, and Meme Me, a look at how the Nek Minnit video took skater and artist Levi Hawken viral.
  • Celia - an acclaimed feature documentary by award-winning journalist Amanda Millar about the late social advocate Celia Lashlie's life, work and vision for a better New Zealand.
  • Rubbings From a Live Man - a semi-dramatised biography largely performed by the subject himself — legendary theatre actor and director Warwick Broadhead.
  • Meat - from director of box office hit This Town, Meat is the modern story of the animals we eat, as told by the people who never get to say their piece

DocPlay has new content added twice a week, every week and is available on: Web, Tablet, Mobile (iOS & Android), TelstraTV, AppleTV, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox

DocPlay costs $7.99 per month and has a 30-day free trial as standard, as well as discounted pricing for 6 & 12-month plans.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from DocPlay on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks In Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 